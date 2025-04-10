Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

The Cannes Film Festival has announced their lineup for this year. For the past few years, since the Academy expanded its membership, Cannes has played a much stronger role in the Oscars than it ever has before. From Parasite, to The Zone of Interest, Anatomy of a Fall, Anora, Emilia Perez, and The Substance, it has more influence power these days than, say, the Telluride Film Festival which seems to be more anchored in the days of the older Academy.

Cannes was also influential back in the 1950s and probably for the same reasons. It allows for less traditional movies to be seen without being standard Oscar fare. Looking at this lineup, nothing jumps out at me, but that’s kind of the point. We don’t know much about any of these movies yet.

Unfortunately, among the many things this site has lost in the past year, we lost the writings of our beloved

Zhuo-Ning Su, which was probably the best thing this site had to offer. He gave his reasons. I chose to believe them. He will be greatly missed. You’ll have to suffer through my terrible coverage instead.

Anyway here is the ineup:

OPENING FILM

PARTIR UN JOUR

Amélie Bonnin

1st film – Out of Competition

COMPETITION

THE PHOENICIAN SCHEME

Wes Anderson

EDDINGTON

Ari Aster

JEUNES MÈRES

Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

ALPHA

Julia Ducournau

RENOIR

Hayakawa Chie

THE HISTORY OF SOUND

Oliver Hermanus

LA PETITE DERNIÈRE

Hafsia Herzi

SIRAT

Oliver Laxe

NEW WAVE

Richard Linklater

TWO PROSECUTORS

Sergei Loznitsa

FUORI

Mario Martone

O SECRETO AGENTE (THE SECRET AGENT)

Kleber Mendonça Filho

DOSSIER 137

Dominik Moll

UN SIMPLE ACCIDENT

Jafar Panahi

THE MASTERMIND

Kelly Reichardt

AIGLES OF THE REPUBLIC

Tarik Saleh

SOUND OF FALLING

Mascha Schilinski

ROMERÍA

Carla Simón

SENTIMENTAL VALUE

Joachim Trier

UN CERTAIN REGARD

LA MISTERIOSA MIRADA DEL FLAMENCO (THE MYSTERIOUS GAZE OF THE FLAMINGO)

Diego Céspedes

1st film

MÉTÉORS

Hubert Charuel

MY FATHER’S SHADOW

Akinola Davies Jr

1st film

L’INCONNU DE LA GRANDE ARCHE

Stéphane Demoustier

URCHIN

Harris Dickinson

1st film

HOMEBOUND

Neeraj Ghaywan

TÔI YAMANAMINO HIKARI (A PALE VIEW OF HILLS)

Ishikawa Kei

ELEANOR THE GREAT

Scarlett Johansson

1st film

KARAVAN

Zuzana Kirchnerová

1st film

PILLION

Harry Lighton

1st film

AISHA CAN’T FLY AWAY

Morad Mostafa

1st film

ONCE UPON A TIME IN GAZA

Arab and Tarzan Nasser

THE PLAGUE

Charlie Polinger

1st film

PROMISED SKY

Erige Sehiri

LE CITTÀ DI PIANURA (THE LAST ONE FOR THE ROAD)

Francesco Sossai

TESTA O CROCE? (HEADS OR TAILS?)

Matteo Zoppis, Alessio Rigo de Righi

OUT OF COMPETITION

COLOURS OF TIME

Cédric Klapisch

LA FEMME LA PLUS RICHE DU MONDE

Thierry Klifa

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONING

Christopher McQuarrie

VIE PRIVÉE

Rebecca Zlotowski

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

DALLOWAY

Yann Gozlan

EXIT 8

Kawamura Genki

FENG LIN HUO SHAN (SONS OF THE NEON NIGHT)

Mak Juno

CANNES PREMIERE

AMRUM

Fatih Akin

SPLITSVILLE

Michael Angelo Covino

LA OLA (THE WAVE)

Sebastián Lelio

CONNEMARA

Alex Lutz

ORWELL : 2+2=5

Raoul Peck

DAS VERSCHWINDEN DES JOSEF MENGELE (THE DISAPPEARANCE OF JOSEF MENGELE)

Kirill Serebrennikov

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

STORIES OF SURRENDER

Bono

TELL HER THAT I LOVE HER

Romane Bohringer

A MAGNIFICENT LIFE

Sylvain Chomet