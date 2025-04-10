The Cannes Film Festival has announced their lineup for this year. For the past few years, since the Academy expanded its membership, Cannes has played a much stronger role in the Oscars than it ever has before. From Parasite, to The Zone of Interest, Anatomy of a Fall, Anora, Emilia Perez, and The Substance, it has more influence power these days than, say, the Telluride Film Festival which seems to be more anchored in the days of the older Academy.
Cannes was also influential back in the 1950s and probably for the same reasons. It allows for less traditional movies to be seen without being standard Oscar fare. Looking at this lineup, nothing jumps out at me, but that’s kind of the point. We don’t know much about any of these movies yet.
Unfortunately, among the many things this site has lost in the past year, we lost the writings of our beloved
Zhuo-Ning Su, which was probably the best thing this site had to offer. He gave his reasons. I chose to believe them. He will be greatly missed. You’ll have to suffer through my terrible coverage instead.
Anyway here is the ineup:
OPENING FILM
PARTIR UN JOUR
Amélie Bonnin
1st film – Out of Competition
COMPETITION
THE PHOENICIAN SCHEME
Wes Anderson
EDDINGTON
Ari Aster
JEUNES MÈRES
Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne
ALPHA
Julia Ducournau
RENOIR
Hayakawa Chie
THE HISTORY OF SOUND
Oliver Hermanus
LA PETITE DERNIÈRE
Hafsia Herzi
SIRAT
Oliver Laxe
NEW WAVE
Richard Linklater
TWO PROSECUTORS
Sergei Loznitsa
FUORI
Mario Martone
O SECRETO AGENTE (THE SECRET AGENT)
Kleber Mendonça Filho
DOSSIER 137
Dominik Moll
UN SIMPLE ACCIDENT
Jafar Panahi
THE MASTERMIND
Kelly Reichardt
AIGLES OF THE REPUBLIC
Tarik Saleh
SOUND OF FALLING
Mascha Schilinski
ROMERÍA
Carla Simón
SENTIMENTAL VALUE
Joachim Trier
UN CERTAIN REGARD
LA MISTERIOSA MIRADA DEL FLAMENCO (THE MYSTERIOUS GAZE OF THE FLAMINGO)
Diego Céspedes
1st film
MÉTÉORS
Hubert Charuel
MY FATHER’S SHADOW
Akinola Davies Jr
1st film
L’INCONNU DE LA GRANDE ARCHE
Stéphane Demoustier
URCHIN
Harris Dickinson
1st film
HOMEBOUND
Neeraj Ghaywan
TÔI YAMANAMINO HIKARI (A PALE VIEW OF HILLS)
Ishikawa Kei
ELEANOR THE GREAT
Scarlett Johansson
1st film
KARAVAN
Zuzana Kirchnerová
1st film
PILLION
Harry Lighton
1st film
AISHA CAN’T FLY AWAY
Morad Mostafa
1st film
ONCE UPON A TIME IN GAZA
Arab and Tarzan Nasser
THE PLAGUE
Charlie Polinger
1st film
PROMISED SKY
Erige Sehiri
LE CITTÀ DI PIANURA (THE LAST ONE FOR THE ROAD)
Francesco Sossai
TESTA O CROCE? (HEADS OR TAILS?)
Matteo Zoppis, Alessio Rigo de Righi
OUT OF COMPETITION
COLOURS OF TIME
Cédric Klapisch
LA FEMME LA PLUS RICHE DU MONDE
Thierry Klifa
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONING
Christopher McQuarrie
VIE PRIVÉE
Rebecca Zlotowski
MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS
DALLOWAY
Yann Gozlan
EXIT 8
Kawamura Genki
FENG LIN HUO SHAN (SONS OF THE NEON NIGHT)
Mak Juno
CANNES PREMIERE
AMRUM
Fatih Akin
SPLITSVILLE
Michael Angelo Covino
LA OLA (THE WAVE)
Sebastián Lelio
CONNEMARA
Alex Lutz
ORWELL : 2+2=5
Raoul Peck
DAS VERSCHWINDEN DES JOSEF MENGELE (THE DISAPPEARANCE OF JOSEF MENGELE)
Kirill Serebrennikov
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
STORIES OF SURRENDER
Bono
TELL HER THAT I LOVE HER
Romane Bohringer
A MAGNIFICENT LIFE
Sylvain Chomet