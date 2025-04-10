Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

The news came that the Academy will now add a new category, “Achievement in Stunt Design” for the 100th Oscars. We’re coming up on the 97th this year, so it will be a couple of years to get it ready.

David Leitch (The Fall Guy, Bullet Train, and Deadpool 2) led the inclusion of the stunt category to make “Achievement in Stunt Design.” A stunt performer himself, Leitch worked with renowned stunt coordinator and designer Chris O’Hara of Stunts Unlimited and made several presentations to the Academy, leading to the Board of Governors approving the new awards category today.

Says Leitch:

“Stunts are essential to every genre of film and rooted deep in our industry’s history—from the groundbreaking work of early pioneers like Buster Keaton, Harold Lloyd, and Charlie Chaplin, to the inspiring artistry of today’s stunt designers, coordinators, performers, and choreographers.

This has been a long journey for so many of us. Chris O’Hara and I have spent years working to bring this moment to life, standing on the shoulders of the stunt professionals who’ve fought tirelessly for recognition over the decades. We are incredibly grateful. Thank you, Academy”

Here is the announcement:

ACADEMY ESTABLISHES STUNT DESIGN AWARD FOR 100TH OSCARS®

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today the creation of an annual competitive Academy Award® for Achievement in Stunt Design, beginning with the 100th Academy Awards® for films released in 2027.

“Since the early days of cinema, stunt design has been an integral part of filmmaking,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang. “We are proud to honor the innovative work of these technical and creative artists, and we congratulate them for their commitment and dedication in reaching this momentous occasion.”

Category rules for eligibility and voting for the inaugural award will be announced in 2027 with the complete 100th Academy Awards Rules. The specifics of the award’s presentation will be determined by the Academy’s Board of Governors and executive leadership at a future date.

More than 100 stunt professionals are members of the Academy’s Production and Technology Branch.

The last new award category created was Achievement in Casting, established in 2024 and beginning with the 98th Academy Awards for films released in 2025.