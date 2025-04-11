Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

Debuting with a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, Sinners — as I wrote about a few weeks ago — could make a lot of money and it might become the first major contender for the Oscars, not as a hot house flower but as an organic contender if the Academy voters can be persuaded to seeing things a little bit differently, especially with ten slots (though I think the Academy should shrink it to five).

Having ten nominees was theoretically a way to get genre movies into the mix but things didn’t go that way, as we know. They just became more Oscar-y, more niche, less general audience friendly. I would like to see this movie do so well it breaks out of the genre bias. The Substance did it last year. The Exorcist did it back in the 1970s, along with A Clockwork Orange and Silence of the Lambs. Maybe Sinners can do it too.

The reason there are ten nominees at all is because Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight was shut out of the Oscar race. People don’t watch the Oscars because they don’t feel like it represents any kind of reality in the world they know. People have also stopped going to the movies in large numbers. I think they’ll turn out to see Sinners, at least I hope they do. Mission Impossible and F1 will do well this year. F1, in particular, I think could land in the Oscar race. Mission Impossible would likely have landed Tom Cruise a stunt nomination but we’ll have to wait a few years for that one.

Other genre movies this year include The Housemaid, Wicked for Good, Superman, Avatar Fire and Ash. If the Academy can wrangle five out of those, it will do much to boost the profile of the Oscars. They just need to get over themselves. That shouldn’t be too hard.

Meanwhile, Alex Garland’s Warfare also has decent reviews and audience reviews:

It’s a “War is Hell” movie that takes you right into it. What does that mean for the Oscars? Who knows but it is a film that was released that has done well, at least with critics.

It is impossible at this stage to predict which movies will pop in Cannes next month. After all, who could have predicted The Substance or Emilia Perez? Who could have predicted Anora would go all the way? Well, it’s a whole new world my friends and a whole new Academy. So your guess is as good as mine at this stage. But let’s look at some of the more promising titles.

In order of most promising:

We already have seen the Phoenician’s Scheme trailer:

But what else?

Eddington – by Ari Aster, “In May of 2020, a standoff between a small-town sheriff and mayor sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico,” starring Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, Joaquin Phoenix, etc.

The History of Sound – written and directed by Oliver Hermanus sure to light Oscar Twitter on fire given that it’s a love story between two men (Josh O’Connor and Paul Mescal). For whatever reason, hetero dudes are acceptable playing gay men without Twitter throwing a fit. This takes place in 1916 with the two men traveling together to record the folk songs of their countrymen in rural New England. Based on the short story by Ben Shattuck.

New Wave by Richard Linklater will give the Boyhood writer/director another crack at the Oscar game. This is a remake of Breathless starring Zoey Deutch and Guillaume Marbeck. According to Wikipedia: “The film is Linklater’s first project shot entirely in French. It is reported to be shot in black and white and in 4:3 aspect ratio” Not sure whether Deutch speaks French of not but Lily Rose Depp was right there! Just saying.

Two Prosecutors – this movie is right up my street, it’s about Stalin’s Soviet-Union, “1937: When a prisoner’s letter escapes destruction, idealistic prosecutor Kornev uncovers NKVD corruption. His pursuit of justice in Stalin’s USSR becomes a dangerous journey into the heart of a system devouring its own.” Written and directed by Sergey Loznitsa.

JEUNES MÈRES by Jean-Pierre et Luc Dardenne, “Five young mothers; Jessica, Perla, Julie, Naïma and Ariane and their children are housed in a centre for young mothers.”

Dossier 137 – probably an Anatomy of a Fall kind of movie, those very long French procedurals, directed by Dominik Moll. “Case 137 is seemingly just another case for Stéphanie, an investigator at the IGPN, the police of the police. But an unexpected element will trouble Stéphanie and transform case 137 into something more than a simple number.”

Alpha by Julia Ducournau, “a 1980s-set shocker that follows an 11-year-old girl who is rejected by her classmates after it is rumored she has been infected with a new disease.” A film that is supposed to be as polarizing as Titane.

Sentimental Value by Joachim Trier who reteams with Renate Reinsve from his last film, The Worst Person in the World. It’s already been picked up Mubi. “Sentimental Value is a portrait of a family in Oslo, the house they’ve lived in for generations, and of how the past has a way of resurfacing in unexpected ways.”

The Mastermind by Kelly Reichardt “centers around an audacious art heist orchestrated by a character named James Mooney, set against the backdrop of the Vietnam War and the burgeoning women’s liberation movement. The plot follows Mooney as he plans and executes the theft, navigating the social and political landscape of the time. The film stars Josh O’Connor, Alana Haim, and John Magaro.”

Romeria – written and directed by Carla Simon, “With her mother’s diary in hand, Marina’s search for official documents for university leads her to her biological family on the Atlantic coast. What starts as an administrative quest reveals long-buried family secrets.”

A Simple Accident by Jafar Panahi, “What begins as a minor accident sets in motion a series of escalating consequences.”

The rest of the titles are here, but these are the ones that stood out to me at first glance.

Are any of these Oscar bound “on the page”? That is not what I can see, but I would not have been able to pluck last year’s nominees from the lineup either. Once movies are seen, they take on a life of their own, and we don’t know whether these or any other films that play at Cannes will catch fire.

Ari Aster’s movies are usually too weird. Wes Anderson’s movies haven’t caught on of late. Richard Linklater has built up some cred from Boyhood coming so close to being a big winner and this looks to be another big swing by him. If I had to guess he’d be in line for another Best Picture Best Director scenario.

The History of Sound seems very Oscar-y and likely hits the sweet spot, though one never knows. Dossier 137 could be another Anatomy of a Fall.

Predictions from the Awards Expert App in the major categories, which should be taken with a HUGE grain of salt, especially as we head into the Cannes Film Festival:

I feel embarrassed even posting these — it’s not all that well thought out. Hopefully we’ll have more intel soon. Until then, have a great weekend.