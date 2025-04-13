Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

I will admit I laughed for one second during yet another Trump skit—though none of them are funny, and they haven’t been funny for a very, very, very long time. They decided to be unfunny yet again by mocking the lovely Aimee Lou Wood, the breakout star of The White Lotus that the public loves.

They could have gone so many different ways with that, but Trump is their eternal obsession. It’s like watching a Chihuahua hump the leg of the couch. They can’t stop themselves. It’s the only thing they care about. They need Trump because no one would watch otherwise, and they barely watch now.

The only people who think it’s funny are the writers at The Atlantic and a small cabal of snobs on Twitter because they haven’t been funny in years, but they especially can’t be funny now. So many funny people on TikTok and YouTube aren’t under the thumb of the scolds. But SNL is. So, they can’t be funny. It’s sad. But now, they’ve gone and not been funny by mocking Aimee Lou Wood in a cruel way.

Aimee Lou wrote:

There are so many ways they could’ve mocked the people who really deserve to be mocked. But they’re scared. You can count their safe targets on one hand. It’s like comedy in Stalin’s Soviet-Union. How funny can it possibly be? The answer: not funny.

The White Lotus is ten times funnier, went viral far more than SNL ever will, and Aimee Lou Wood is someone we LIKE. We like her. Watching SNL now is tragic. It’s painful. It is just a reminder that comedy can’t exist on the Left anymore. It’s all politics. Are we supposed to care what Jon Hamm and Scarlett Johansson are doing on the show? Guys, seriously, READ THE ROOM. Those days are over.

Granted, the awards machine keeps nominating shows like SNL, John Oliver, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel, but none of them should be getting nominated because all they are is an adjunct of MSNBC. The same small group of people, like 3-5 mil at most are watching. This is the first time in my lifetime that SNL is controlled by Puritanical scolds, which means there are only so many places they can go with their comedy.

I’m sorry for Aimee Lou Wood, who became a star this season and was praised for her unconventional look. She is funny as an actress, a lot more funny than any of them on that dumb show.