Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

A24 dropped a teaser for Ari Aster’s Eddington.

There is a great movie to be made about the year 2020 and everything that happened that year. But I do not trust Hollywood to tell that story, at least not now. I can only hope Ari Aster is slightly more wise than that. The synopsis sounds promising:

A couple, Lindsay and Marc, are driving through New Mexico on their way to Los Angeles during the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple runs out of gas just outside of small copper mining town: Eddington. Lindsay and Marc decide to enter the town for help. They are at first greeted very warmly, but as nightfall comes, the picturesque setting soon turns into a nightmare.

Eddington (2025) is the new horror movie by Ari Aster, starring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal and Emma Stone.

I really hope that this is not yet another sneering, condescending look at the half of America no one in Hollywood understands. That’s what it looks like to me. I hope I am wrong. We see the same perspective played out: we’re the good people and those people over there are the bad people. They have been hypnotized by bad guys and now, they’ve harshed our mellow. Here are some celebrities who are better than all of you to lecture you about how lost and stupid you are. But don’t worry. We have all the answers. All you have to do is want to be part of our world. I really hope that is not what this is. Ari Aster does not seem to be that thick-headed to me, but this trailer suggests it’s yet another Civil War kind of film.

I guess we’ll see soon enough.