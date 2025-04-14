April 10th was quite a day for film news. The lineup for the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival, headlined by Juliette Binoche, was announced.
Though it has been bizarrely quiet for the past few weeks, with little to no coverage or news regarding what would be going, all the information came out this week, with rumors of a few more additions to what is already a stacked lineup likely in the next week or so.
Found below, copied from the Cannes website, is the current competition lineup
IN COMPETITION
Opening Film
PARTIR UN JOUR by Amélie BONNIN | 1st film – Out of Competition
THE PHOENICIAN SCHEME by Wes ANDERSON
EDDINGTON by Ari ASTER
JEUNES MÈRES by Jean-Pierre et Luc DARDENNE
ALPHA by Julia DUCOURNAU
RENOIR by HAYAKAWA Chie
THE HISTORY OF SOUND by Oliver HERMANUS
LA PETITE DERNIÈRE by Hafsia HERZI
SIRAT by Oliver LAXE
NEW WAVE by Richard LINKLATER
TWO PROSECUTORS by Sergei LOZNITSA
FUORI by Mario MARTONE
O AGENTE SECRETO by Kleber MENDONÇA FILHO
(THE SECRET AGENT)
DOSSIER 137 by Dominik MOLL
UN SIMPLE ACCIDENT by Jafar PANAHI
THE MASTERMIND by Kelly REICHARDT
EAGLES OF THE REPUBLIC by Tarik SALEH
SOUND OF FALLING by Mascha SCHILINSKI
ROMERÍA by Carla SIMÓN
SENTIMENTAL VALUE by Joachim TRIER
From its looks, we have a couple of familiar faces, not just in Cannes but in filmmaking in general. Wes Anderson, Julia Ducornau, Kelly Reichardt, and Joachim Trier are all filmmakers who are what we would consider to be not only Cannes regulars but are known in the world of film Twitter and are widely discussed to great lengths.
The most notable inclusion, in my view at least, would be Ari Aster and his mysterious western Eddington, which marks his first Cannes attendance, potentially signifying a major step forward in his career.
The most notable exclusions on this list are that of Jim Jarmusch’s film Father, Mother, Sister, Brother, which many believed would have been a shoo-in for the competition lineup, as are the absences of Lynne Ramsay’s Die, My Love and Park Chan-Wook’s No Other Choice. However, the former might be added to the festival.
If I had to say what films I would keep my eye on, outside of the obvious Wes Anderson, Ari Aster, Julia Ducornau, and Joachim Trier, I would say the projects from Oliver Hermanus (The History of Sound) and Mascha Schilinski’s Sound of Falling (which was rumored to be originally titled The Doctor Says I’ll Be Alright but I’m Feeling Blue). Overall, it is a promising slate.
Moving onto the Un Certain Regard program, one finds a unique set of promising films from up-and-coming filmmakers.
UN CERTAIN REGARD
LA MISTERIOSA MIRADA DEL FLAMENCO by Diego CÉSPEDES | 1st film
(THE MYSTERIOUS GAZE OF THE FLAMINGO)
MÉTÉORS by Hubert CHARUEL
MY FATHER’S SHADOW by Akinola DAVIES JR | 1st film
L’INCONNU DE LA GRANDE ARCHE by Stéphane DEMOUSTIER
URCHIN by Harris DICKINSON | 1st film
HOMEBOUND by Neeraj GHAYWAN
TÔI YAMANAMINO HIKARI by ISHIKAWA Kei
(A PALE VIEW OF HILLS)
ELEANOR THE GREAT by Scarlett JOHANSSON | 1st film
KARAVAN by Zuzana KIRCHNEROVA | 1st film
PILLION by Harry LIGHTON | 1st film
AISHA CAN’T FLY AWAY by Morad MOSTAFA | 1st film
ONCE UPON A TIME IN GAZA by Arab et Tarzan NASSER
THE PLAGUE by Charlie POLINGER | 1st film
PROMISED SKY by Erige SEHIRI
LE CITTÀ DI PIANURA by Francesco SOSSAI
(THE LAST ONE FOR THE ROAD)
TESTA O CROCE? by Matteo ZOPPIS, Alessio RIGO DE RIGHI
(HEADS OR TAILS?)
The most notable inclusion here is that of Scarlett Johansson’s Directorial Debut, Eleanor The Great, starring June Squibb.
Though Spike Lee’s film Highest 2 Lowest wasn’t part of the competition, it was announced on his social media accounts that the project would be premiering out of competition, alongside Christopher McQuarrie’s Mission Impossible—The Final Reckoning. Below are the out-of-competition films.
OUT OF COMPETITION
COLOURS OF TIME by Cédric KLAPISCH
LA FEMME LA PLUS RICHE DU MONDE by Thierry KLIFA
HIGHEST 2 LOWEST by Spike LEE
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONING by Christopher MCQUARRIE
VIE PRIVÉE by Rebecca ZLOTOWSKI
There will be a couple more additions to the festival, and there are other sections, such as Midnight screenings, which can be found at the link here
Industry tidbits
- Perhaps the week’s biggest news related to the Oscars had nothing to do with next year’s ceremony but rather the following one. For the 100th Oscar ceremony, a stunt category will be implemented; after years (even decades upon decades) of requesting a category to recognize the important aspect of filmmaking, it is finally here. Alongside Casting, which will be implemented this year, it’s a solid sign that the Academy is finally doing what a large portion of its viewers and followers want: to recognize all of the possible filmmaking crafts.
- Bill Condon’s Kiss of the Spider-Woman is slated for release on October 10th, 2025.
- Antoine Fuqua’s Michael has not only been confirmed to be released in 2026 but is also to be split into two parts, one released in the spring and the second released in the fall, akin to Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga from last year whether or not that is successful remains to be seen.
- Kathryn Bigelow’s untitled Political Thriller has been slated to play through the Fall Film Festivals, suggesting a 2025 release.
