April 10th was quite a day for film news. The lineup for the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival, headlined by Juliette Binoche, was announced.

Though it has been bizarrely quiet for the past few weeks, with little to no coverage or news regarding what would be going, all the information came out this week, with rumors of a few more additions to what is already a stacked lineup likely in the next week or so.

Found below, copied from the Cannes website, is the current competition lineup

IN COMPETITION

Opening Film

PARTIR UN JOUR by Amélie BONNIN | 1st film – Out of Competition

THE PHOENICIAN SCHEME by Wes ANDERSON

EDDINGTON by Ari ASTER

JEUNES MÈRES by Jean-Pierre et Luc DARDENNE

ALPHA by Julia DUCOURNAU

RENOIR by HAYAKAWA Chie

THE HISTORY OF SOUND by Oliver HERMANUS

LA PETITE DERNIÈRE by Hafsia HERZI

SIRAT by Oliver LAXE

NEW WAVE by Richard LINKLATER

TWO PROSECUTORS by Sergei LOZNITSA

FUORI by Mario MARTONE

O AGENTE SECRETO by Kleber MENDONÇA FILHO

(THE SECRET AGENT)

DOSSIER 137 by Dominik MOLL

UN SIMPLE ACCIDENT by Jafar PANAHI

THE MASTERMIND by Kelly REICHARDT

EAGLES OF THE REPUBLIC by Tarik SALEH

SOUND OF FALLING by Mascha SCHILINSKI

ROMERÍA by Carla SIMÓN

SENTIMENTAL VALUE by Joachim TRIER

From its looks, we have a couple of familiar faces, not just in Cannes but in filmmaking in general. Wes Anderson, Julia Ducornau, Kelly Reichardt, and Joachim Trier are all filmmakers who are what we would consider to be not only Cannes regulars but are known in the world of film Twitter and are widely discussed to great lengths.

The most notable inclusion, in my view at least, would be Ari Aster and his mysterious western Eddington, which marks his first Cannes attendance, potentially signifying a major step forward in his career.

The most notable exclusions on this list are that of Jim Jarmusch’s film Father, Mother, Sister, Brother, which many believed would have been a shoo-in for the competition lineup, as are the absences of Lynne Ramsay’s Die, My Love and Park Chan-Wook’s No Other Choice. However, the former might be added to the festival.

If I had to say what films I would keep my eye on, outside of the obvious Wes Anderson, Ari Aster, Julia Ducornau, and Joachim Trier, I would say the projects from Oliver Hermanus (The History of Sound) and Mascha Schilinski’s Sound of Falling (which was rumored to be originally titled The Doctor Says I’ll Be Alright but I’m Feeling Blue). Overall, it is a promising slate.

Moving onto the Un Certain Regard program, one finds a unique set of promising films from up-and-coming filmmakers.

UN CERTAIN REGARD

LA MISTERIOSA MIRADA DEL FLAMENCO by Diego CÉSPEDES | 1st film

(THE MYSTERIOUS GAZE OF THE FLAMINGO)

MÉTÉORS by Hubert CHARUEL

MY FATHER’S SHADOW by Akinola DAVIES JR | 1st film

L’INCONNU DE LA GRANDE ARCHE by Stéphane DEMOUSTIER

URCHIN by Harris DICKINSON | 1st film

HOMEBOUND by Neeraj GHAYWAN

TÔI YAMANAMINO HIKARI by ISHIKAWA Kei

(A PALE VIEW OF HILLS)

ELEANOR THE GREAT by Scarlett JOHANSSON | 1st film

KARAVAN by Zuzana KIRCHNEROVA | 1st film

PILLION by Harry LIGHTON | 1st film

AISHA CAN’T FLY AWAY by Morad MOSTAFA | 1st film

ONCE UPON A TIME IN GAZA by Arab et Tarzan NASSER

THE PLAGUE by Charlie POLINGER | 1st film

PROMISED SKY by Erige SEHIRI

LE CITTÀ DI PIANURA by Francesco SOSSAI

(THE LAST ONE FOR THE ROAD)

TESTA O CROCE? by Matteo ZOPPIS, Alessio RIGO DE RIGHI

(HEADS OR TAILS?)

The most notable inclusion here is that of Scarlett Johansson’s Directorial Debut, Eleanor The Great, starring June Squibb.

Though Spike Lee’s film Highest 2 Lowest wasn’t part of the competition, it was announced on his social media accounts that the project would be premiering out of competition, alongside Christopher McQuarrie’s Mission Impossible—The Final Reckoning. Below are the out-of-competition films.

OUT OF COMPETITION

COLOURS OF TIME by Cédric KLAPISCH

LA FEMME LA PLUS RICHE DU MONDE by Thierry KLIFA

HIGHEST 2 LOWEST by Spike LEE

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONING by Christopher MCQUARRIE

VIE PRIVÉE by Rebecca ZLOTOWSKI

Industry tidbits

Perhaps the week’s biggest news related to the Oscars had nothing to do with next year’s ceremony but rather the following one. For the 100 th Oscar ceremony, a stunt category will be implemented; after years (even decades upon decades) of requesting a category to recognize the important aspect of filmmaking, it is finally here. Alongside Casting, which will be implemented this year, it’s a solid sign that the Academy is finally doing what a large portion of its viewers and followers want: to recognize all of the possible filmmaking crafts.

Bill Condon's Kiss of the Spider-Woman is slated for release on October 10th, 2025.

is slated for release on October 10th, 2025. Antoine Fuqua’s Michael has not only been confirmed to be released in 2026 but is also to be split into two parts, one released in the spring and the second released in the fall, akin to Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga from last year whether or not that is successful remains to be seen.

has not only been confirmed to be released in 2026 but is also to be split into two parts, one released in the spring and the second released in the fall, akin to Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga from last year whether or not that is successful remains to be seen. Kathryn Bigelow’s untitled Political Thriller has been slated to play through the Fall Film Festivals, suggesting a 2025 release.

