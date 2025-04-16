Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

There is nothing funnier than watching Olivia Colman snap on film. She is brilliant when it comes to playing a woman losing her shit. That’s only part of the reason I’m looking forward to The Roses. It also looks funny. We could use funny, couldn’t we? Here is the trailer:

The jokes land and now we know how far it goes – all the way to a gun and a chandelier. It’s also populated with well-known faces and most especially, features Olivia Colman losing her shit. Brilliant.

A thing I wish we had: a movie could simply open to the public. People could see it. Instead, we have a praetorian guard of film critics who see it early, shape the consensus and decide its fate. Not my favorite thing, this beast I helped build. I long for the days when I could wander into a movie theater and just see a movie I wanted to see. How can movies survive it? I don’t know.

The Roses looks good.