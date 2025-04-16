Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

David Mamet has turned his play, Henry Johnson, into a feature film starring Shia LaBeouf. It is under embargo at the moment, so mums the word but check out the trailer:

Because Hollywood is a climate of fear ruled by hysteria, this movie won’t be getting any kind of a wide release. There won’t be many chances to see it — and you all still somehow see yourselves as the good guys.

From the release:

We worked very hard on this film, we’re proud of it, and we’re all looking forward to sharing it with you on May 9. As you know, we’re releasing the film in a fairly non-traditional way, outside of the traditional Hollywood model. To that end, we would be grateful if you would consider sharing the trailer or HenryJohnsonMovie.com with any friends you think might enjoy some thought-provoking cinema. Art is ever changing, but one thing that persists, no matter the medium, is a need for community. So thank you again for being here on the journey with us and hope you enjoy the trailer! See you on May 9th!

I will absolutely share it and all involved should be very proud of it. I think we need t-shirts — Art Finds a Way.

Henry Johnson will show at the Aero in Santa Monica, that much I know, on May 9.

Maybe I’ll get these made and turn it into a business to help draw attention to movies that are forced to release outside the system.