Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

It’s not really breaking news as people have heard about it for a while now, but LucasFilm has announced the new project with a release date for May 28, 2027. Ryan Gosling will star in a new standalone Star Wars adventure. This looks to be a slight pivot away from what has made Star Wars fans so angry of late — is there any way to say it other than “woke casting” that then annoys people on the Left? How to talk about what is obvious without offending people?

Anyway, it’s a pivot. Is Gosling the right choice? I don’t know. Maybe. I suppose. He broods.

The photo above is from Grok AI.

LUCASFILM ANNOUNCES ALL-NEW STAR WARS THEATRICAL RELEASE

“Star Wars: Starfighter,” Directed by Shawn Levy and Starring Ryan Gosling, to Open Exclusively in Theaters May 28, 2027

Today at Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan, Lucasfilm’s President Kathleen Kennedy and Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni announced an all-new theatrical release set in the Star Wars Galaxy. “Star Wars: Starfighter” will open exclusively in theaters May 28, 2027.

“Star Wars: Starfighter,” which will be directed by Shawn Levy and star Ryan Gosling, is a standalone adventure taking place approximately five years after the events of 2019’s “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.” The film, which will begin production this Fall, is an entirely new adventure featuring all-new characters set in a period of time that has not been explored on screen yet.

Levy is a director and producer of both film and television series, including “Deadpool & Wolverine” and “Stranger Things.”

Gosling most recently starred in the 2024 blockbuster “Barbie,” for which he received Oscar® and Golden Globe® nominations. Other credits include “La La Land,” “The Notebook,” and “Crazy Stupid Love.”