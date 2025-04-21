The Academy has tinkered around with several rule changes, although nothing so big, I’d say, to create mass hysteria in the awards community. They did not say one is only allowed to participate if they voted for the Democrats but we’ll take that to mean the rule is so obvious no one would even question it. The real rules of the Oscars are very different than those written down. It’s a little like Edith Wharton’s high society of New York, if you know, you know.
Just kidding. Not kidding. Anyway, here are the rules.
The rule change says voters have to watch all nominated films in every category to vote. I had to read that twice because I couldn’t believe it. But it’s true!
|
AWARDS RULES AND CAMPAIGN PROMOTIONAL REGULATIONS
APPROVED FOR 98TH OSCARS®
|
The Academy Announces Key Dates for 2025 Awards Season
Viewing All Nominated Films in Each Respective Category
Rules Codified for the Inaugural Academy Award® for Achievement in Casting
|
LOS ANGELES, CA – The Academy’s Board of Governors has approved awards rules and campaign promotional regulations for the 98th Academy Awards®. In addition, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today announced key dates for the 2025 awards season. As previously announced, the 98th Oscars® will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
In a procedural change, Academy members must now watch all nominated films in each category to be eligible to vote in the final round for the Oscars®. All designated nominees will also be included on the final ballot.
Category rules for eligibility and voting for the inaugural Academy Award® for Achievement in Casting have been codified. There will be a preliminary round of voting to determine a shortlist of 10 films, and prior to nominations voting, Casting Directors Branch members will be invited to view a “bake-off” presentation of the shortlisted achievements, including a Q&A with the designated nominees.
Other substantive awards rules changes include:
With regard to Generative Artificial Intelligence and other digital tools used in the making of the film, the tools neither help nor harm the chances of achieving a nomination. The Academy and each branch will judge the achievement, taking into account the degree to which a human was at the heart of the creative authorship when choosing which movie to award.
The submitting country must confirm that creative control of the film was largely in the hands of citizens, residents, or individuals with refugee or asylum status in the submitting country.