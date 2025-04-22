It seems strange that it’s taken this long for Francis Ford Coppola to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from AFI, but here we are. Coppola needs no introduction. He has easily made some of the best movies ever made with The Godfathers I and II, Apocalypse Now, and The Conversation. He made his magnum opus last year with Megalopolis. It made almost no money, cost him a fortune but he went out the way he came in, by pushing the boundaries of creativity.
Here is the press release:
GEORGE LUCAS AND STEVEN SPIELBERG TO PRESENT
50TH AFI LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD TO
FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA
Other participants include Robert De Niro, Adam Driver, Harrison Ford, Morgan Freeman, Dustin Hoffman, Ron Howard, C. Thomas Howell, Diane Lane, Spike Lee, Ralph Macchio, Al Pacino and members of the Coppola Family
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, Los Angeles, CA – April 22, 2025 – The American Film Institute (AFI) announced today that George Lucas and Steven Spielberg will present the 50th AFI Life Achievement Award to Francis Ford Coppola. Gia Coppola, Roman Coppola, Robert De Niro, Adam Driver, Harrison Ford, Morgan Freeman, Dustin Hoffman, Ron Howard, C. Thomas Howell, Diane Lane, Spike Lee, Ralph Macchio, and Al Pacino will be among the guests and presenters. The Gala Tribute will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA, on April 26, 2025.
“There is only one Francis Ford Coppola,” said Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO. “And it is AFI’s honor to gather the art and entertainment communities, along with his family, friends and colleagues to celebrate cinema – all of it – and the very best of it.”
The official sponsor of the 50th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala dinner is Canva, the all-in-one visual communication platform. The official water sponsor is FIJI Water.
The televised special, THE 50TH AFI LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: A TRIBUTE TO FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA, will premiere on TNT with an encore airing on TCM. This marks the 10th year the Emmy®-winning AFI Life Achievement Award special will air on TNT. The air date will be announced soon.
The AFI Life Achievement Award, established by the AFI Board of Trustees in 1973, is presented to a single honoree each year based on the following criteria as mandated through a resolution passed by the AFI Board of Trustees: “The recipient should be one whose talent has in a fundamental way advanced the film art; whose accomplishment has been acknowledged by scholars, critics, professional peers and the general public; and whose work has stood the test of time.”
Coppola’s THE GODFATHER, THE GODFATHER PART II and APOCALYPSE NOW are ranked among history’s greatest films in AFI’s 100 Years…100 Movies list. He is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of our time; a six-time Academy Award®-winning (including the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award) director, writer and producer of such films as PATTON, THE GODFATHER TRILOGY, AMERICAN GRAFFITI, THE CONVERSATION, APOCALYPSE NOW, THE OUTSIDERS, BRAM STOKER’S DRACULA and his latest epic, MEGALOPOLIS.
As the co-founder of American Zoetrope with George Lucas, Coppola nourished the careers of talents such as Carroll Ballard, John Milius, Sofia Coppola, and actors Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, James Caan, Harrison Ford, Richard Dreyfuss, Diane Keaton, Robert Duvall, Matt Dillon and Diane Lane. As a writer, director, producer and technological pioneer, he created a body of work that has helped shape contemporary American cinema. Coppola’s latest film MEGALOPOLIS is a Roman epic set in modern times with an all-star cast including Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne and Aubrey Plaza. The film made its world premiere to a 10-minute standing ovation at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, and was released theatrically and in IMAX globally last fall.
The American Film Institute is a nonprofit organization with a mandate to champion the moving image as an art form. All proceeds from the 50th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala support AFI’s education and arts initiatives.
AFI Life Achievement Award Recipients
The 50th AFI Life Achievement Award Honoree joins an esteemed group of individuals who have been chosen for this distinguished honor since its inception.
1973 John Ford
1974 James Cagney
1975 Orson Welles
1976 William Wyler
1977 Bette Davis
1978 Henry Fonda
1979 Alfred Hitchcock
1980 James Stewart
1981 Fred Astaire
1982 Frank Capra
1983 John Huston
1984 Lillian Gish
1985 Gene Kelly
1986 Billy Wilder
1987 Barbara Stanwyck
1988 Jack Lemmon
1989 Gregory Peck
1990 David Lean
1991 Kirk Douglas
1992 Sidney Poitier
1993 Elizabeth Taylor
1994 Jack Nicholson
1995 Steven Spielberg
1996 Clint Eastwood
1997 Martin Scorsese
1998 Robert Wise
1999 Dustin Hoffman
2000 Harrison Ford
2001 Barbra Streisand
2002 Tom Hanks
2003 Robert De Niro
2004 Meryl Streep
2005 George Lucas
2006 Sean Connery
2007 Al Pacino
2008 Warren Beatty
2009 Michael Douglas
2010 Mike Nichols
2011 Morgan Freeman
2012 Shirley MacLaine
2013 Mel Brooks
2014 Jane Fonda
2015 Steve Martin
2016 John Williams
2017 Diane Keaton
2018 George Clooney
2019 Denzel Washington
2022 Julie Andrews
2024 Nicole Kidman