Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Reddit Copy Copied

It seems strange that it’s taken this long for Francis Ford Coppola to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from AFI, but here we are. Coppola needs no introduction. He has easily made some of the best movies ever made with The Godfathers I and II, Apocalypse Now, and The Conversation. He made his magnum opus last year with Megalopolis. It made almost no money, cost him a fortune but he went out the way he came in, by pushing the boundaries of creativity.

Here is the press release:

GEORGE LUCAS AND STEVEN SPIELBERG TO PRESENT

50TH AFI LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD TO

FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA

Other participants include Robert De Niro, Adam Driver, Harrison Ford, Morgan Freeman, Dustin Hoffman, Ron Howard, C. Thomas Howell, Diane Lane, Spike Lee, Ralph Macchio, Al Pacino and members of the Coppola Family

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, Los Angeles, CA – April 22, 2025 – The American Film Institute (AFI) announced today that George Lucas and Steven Spielberg will present the 50th AFI Life Achievement Award to Francis Ford Coppola. Gia Coppola, Roman Coppola, Robert De Niro, Adam Driver, Harrison Ford, Morgan Freeman, Dustin Hoffman, Ron Howard, C. Thomas Howell, Diane Lane, Spike Lee, Ralph Macchio, and Al Pacino will be among the guests and presenters. The Gala Tribute will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA, on April 26, 2025.

“There is only one Francis Ford Coppola,” said Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO. “And it is AFI’s honor to gather the art and entertainment communities, along with his family, friends and colleagues to celebrate cinema – all of it – and the very best of it.”

The official sponsor of the 50th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala dinner is Canva, the all-in-one visual communication platform. The official water sponsor is FIJI Water.

The televised special, THE 50TH AFI LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: A TRIBUTE TO FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA, will premiere on TNT with an encore airing on TCM. This marks the 10th year the Emmy®-winning AFI Life Achievement Award special will air on TNT. The air date will be announced soon.

The AFI Life Achievement Award, established by the AFI Board of Trustees in 1973, is presented to a single honoree each year based on the following criteria as mandated through a resolution passed by the AFI Board of Trustees: “The recipient should be one whose talent has in a fundamental way advanced the film art; whose accomplishment has been acknowledged by scholars, critics, professional peers and the general public; and whose work has stood the test of time.”

Coppola’s THE GODFATHER, THE GODFATHER PART II and APOCALYPSE NOW are ranked among history’s greatest films in AFI’s 100 Years…100 Movies list. He is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of our time; a six-time Academy Award®-winning (including the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award) director, writer and producer of such films as PATTON, THE GODFATHER TRILOGY, AMERICAN GRAFFITI, THE CONVERSATION, APOCALYPSE NOW, THE OUTSIDERS, BRAM STOKER’S DRACULA and his latest epic, MEGALOPOLIS.

As the co-founder of American Zoetrope with George Lucas, Coppola nourished the careers of talents such as Carroll Ballard, John Milius, Sofia Coppola, and actors Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, James Caan, Harrison Ford, Richard Dreyfuss, Diane Keaton, Robert Duvall, Matt Dillon and Diane Lane. As a writer, director, producer and technological pioneer, he created a body of work that has helped shape contemporary American cinema. Coppola’s latest film MEGALOPOLIS is a Roman epic set in modern times with an all-star cast including Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne and Aubrey Plaza. The film made its world premiere to a 10-minute standing ovation at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, and was released theatrically and in IMAX globally last fall.

The American Film Institute is a nonprofit organization with a mandate to champion the moving image as an art form. All proceeds from the 50th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala support AFI’s education and arts initiatives.

AFI Life Achievement Award Recipients

The 50th AFI Life Achievement Award Honoree joins an esteemed group of individuals who have been chosen for this distinguished honor since its inception.

1973 John Ford

1974 James Cagney

1975 Orson Welles

1976 William Wyler

1977 Bette Davis

1978 Henry Fonda

1979 Alfred Hitchcock

1980 James Stewart

1981 Fred Astaire

1982 Frank Capra

1983 John Huston

1984 Lillian Gish

1985 Gene Kelly

1986 Billy Wilder

1987 Barbara Stanwyck

1988 Jack Lemmon

1989 Gregory Peck

1990 David Lean

1991 Kirk Douglas

1992 Sidney Poitier

1993 Elizabeth Taylor

1994 Jack Nicholson

1995 Steven Spielberg

1996 Clint Eastwood

1997 Martin Scorsese

1998 Robert Wise

1999 Dustin Hoffman

2000 Harrison Ford

2001 Barbra Streisand

2002 Tom Hanks

2003 Robert De Niro

2004 Meryl Streep

2005 George Lucas

2006 Sean Connery

2007 Al Pacino

2008 Warren Beatty

2009 Michael Douglas

2010 Mike Nichols

2011 Morgan Freeman

2012 Shirley MacLaine

2013 Mel Brooks

2014 Jane Fonda

2015 Steve Martin

2016 John Williams

2017 Diane Keaton

2018 George Clooney

2019 Denzel Washington

2022 Julie Andrews

2024 Nicole Kidman