The brilliant series is coming back to Netflix — one of the best reasons to subscribe — on May 15. Excited to see all of the episodes but naturally, the Fincher episode looks the best, followed by Golgotha.

The following is copy from Netflix’s Tudum site (I did not write it):

Felines and toilets and Flea, oh F***! You never know what you’re going to get from a new volume of shorts from Love, Death + Robots, the anthology series created by Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate) and executive produced by David Fincher (Mindhunter, The Killer).

“I’ve given up on figuring out which season might be ‘the best’ because I love all my children,” says Miller, “but I am really excited about all the episodes in Volume. 4.”

You can be sure that Volume 4 is going to blast your eyeballs with things they’ve never seen before, whether it’s a puppet version of the Red Hot Chili Peppers or a cat bent on world domination.

Scroll on, if you dare, for a sneak peek at the new episodes, each of which comes from a different creative team.

“Can’t Stop”

Synopsis: A unique take on the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ legendary 2003 performance at Slane Castle, Ireland, with band members Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith, and John Frusciante recreated as string-puppets. Directed by David Fincher, who originally made his name with music videos in the 1980s and early ’90s, before segueing into unforgettable feature films.

Animation Studio: Blur Studio

Voice Cast: Anthony Kiedis, Flea, John Frusciante, Chad Smith

“Close Encounters of the Mini Kind”

Synopsis: Tiny terror is unleashed in this mini alien apocalypse as directors Robert Bisi and Andy Lyon pay loving tribute to classic sci-fi stories of alien invasion and human stupidity using tilt-shift techniques that make the end of the world look almost cute.

Animation Studio: BUCK

“Spider Rose”

Synopsis: A return to the fantastic cyberpunk universe of “Swarm” (Vol. 3), created by visionary sci-fi author Bruce Sterling and directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson. On a remote asteroid mining operation, a grieving Mechanist gets a new companion and has a chance to avenge herself against the Shaper assassin who killed her husband.

Animation Studio: Blur Studio

Voice Cast: Emily O’Brien, Feodor Chin, Piotr Michael & Sumalee Montano

“400 Boys”

Synopsis: In a post-apocalyptic city where warring gangs follow a bushido-like code of honor, a new gang, the 400 Boys, forces them to unite. A blend of beauty and brutality from Canadian director Robert Valley, whose LDR episode “Ice” won the Emmy for Outstanding Short Form Animation.

Animation Studio: Passion Animation

Voice Cast: John Boyega, Ed Skrein, Sienna King, Dwane Walcott, Rahul Kohli, Pamela Nomvete & Amar Chadha-Patel

“The Other Large Thing”

Synopsis: From the mind of prolific writer John Scalzi comes the story of a cat who plans world domination. Sanchez, as his puny human “pets” know him, is helped by a new robotic butler (voiced by Last Week Tonight host John Oliver) who can hack into the World Wide Web and is eager to help his new master.

Animation Studio: AGBO

Voice Cast: Chris Parnell, John Oliver, Fred Tatasciore & Rachel Kimsey

“Golgotha”

Synopsis: In a rare live-action entry in Love, Death + Robots, a conscientious vicar – played by Rhys Darby, (What We Do In The Shadows) – plays host to an emissary of an alien race who believes their messiah has been reborn on earth… as a dolphin. So, uh… yeah, Dolphin-Jesus. Directed by Tim Miller.

Animation Studio: Luma Pictures (VFX)

Voice Cast: Rhys Darby, Moe Daniels, Graham McTavish, Phil Morris, Michelle Lukes & Matthew Waterson

“The Screaming of the Tyrannosaur”

On a space station orbiting Jupiter, decadent aristocrats gather to witness a brutal contest of genetically modified gladiators — fierce combatants riding deadly, engineered dinosaurs. A tale of visceral violence and unlikely emotion, directed by Tim Miller, based on a short story by Stant Litore.

Animation Studio: Blur Studio

Voice Cast: MrBeast & Bai Ling

“How Zeke Got Religion”

B-17 Flying Fortress Liberty Belle has the oddest mission of World War Two: a journey into occupied France to bomb a church before the Nazis can raise an ancient evil. John McNichol’s short story of blood, fallen archangels, occult magic, and ultraviolence is directed by Diego Porral (lead animator on previous LDR classic “Kill Team Kill”).

Animation Studio: Titmouse

Voice Cast: Keston John, Braden Lynch, Roger Craig Smith, Gary Furlong, Bruce Thomas, Andrew Morgado & Scott Whyte

“Smart Appliances, Stupid Owners”

From an angry toothbrush to an overworked smart showerhead and an intelligent toilet, various household appliances divulge tales of bemusement, scorn, and wonder about their human owners. Directed by Patrick Osborne, of Vol. 3 favorite “Three Robots: Exit Strategies.”

Animation Studio: Aaron Sims Creative

Voice Cast: Melissa Villaseñor, Ronny Chieng, Amy Sedaris, Kevin Hart, Josh Brener, Nat Faxon, Niecy Nash-Betts & Brett Goldstein

“For He Can Creep”

London, 1757. A poet confined to an insane asylum believes Satan wants him to write a verse that will end the world. And the only thing standing between him and the Prince of Darkness (voiced by Dan Stevens) is his cat, Jeoffry. Emily Dean directs this wildly inventive period adaptation of Siobhan Carroll’s short story.

Animation Studio: Polygon Pictures Inc.

Voice Cast: Dan Stevens, JB Blanc, Jim Broadbent, Nika Futterman, Jane Leeves & Dave B. Mitchell