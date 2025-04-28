To conclude an analysis of the above the line category (though one can argue Casting is a new addition, which will be the main focus next week), it is time to take a first look at the two categories concerned with writing, and what people are expecting from them at the current moment.

Best Original Screenplay

For this race, let’s look at what the Awards Expert (an app available on Itunes) community is currently predicting.

It seems to be a fairly spread-out consensus for what could *win* the category, but it seems to be a solid slate overall. Following The Worst Person In The World, many eagerly anticipate Trier’s follow-up, Sentimental Value, as a major contender. I am as well. Safdie’s Marty Supreme is rumored to be a sprawling script, so it seems reasonable to assume it could take up a slot here. Garrett’s early draft for After The Hunt is considered by many to be a sprawling, fascinating look at its subject matter (plus Luca Guadagnino’s goodwill might push it far). Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly, a comedy-drama that features an ensemble cast, feels very promising for the Academy. Lastly, Coogler’s big swing at genre filmmaking in Sinners seems like a very plausible nomination here. A solid top five I can’t really argue with, but others are worth listing.

Here is my early view of this said category.

Best Original Screenplay Top 10

Sentimental Value Marty Supreme Jay Kelly After The Hunt Sinners Sound of Falling Ann Lee The Rivals of Amziah King Sorry, Baby Rental Family

Best Adapted Screenplay

Akin to Original Screenplay, this race could go in many different directions. Let’s take a look at what the Awards Expert Community thinks could be in the conversation for a nomination.

Many, including yours truly, think this could be Paul Thomas Anderson’s year. For Producing, Directing, Writing, and even Cinematography, PTA has an opportunity for a win. Many believe that screenplay or directing could be his consolation prize (unless the Academy goes overwhelmingly for the project in a way that results in it winning all three above the line or two of the three). Will Tracy’s script for Lanthimos’s Bugonia (based on the Korean film, Save the Green Planet!) could be quite a unique showcase, Zhao’s adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s Hamnet (confirmed to release this year) could be something experimental. Flanagan’s adaptation of Stephen King’s The Life of Chuck is said to be crowd-pleasing and in line with the Academy’s sensibilities. Many still think the Oscars will dig into Rian Johnson’s Knives Out Franchise, but I have a few reservations on a third go around.

Here is my early view of this said category.

Best Adapted Screenplay Top 10

One Battle After Another The Life of Chuck The History of Sound Roofman Bugonia Hedda Hamnet Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Frankenstein Deliver Me From Nowhere

Other Industry Tidbits

Bradley Cooper’s Is This Thing On has wrapped production and could potentially release late in the year.

Cannes has added more films to its lineup, which can be found here

Chloe Zhao’s Hamnet has a set release date for November, when it comes to limited screenings, and December for a wider release

