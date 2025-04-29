I wonder if the Gothams TV awards will influence the rest of the TV awards. Probably. I think I could predict these ahead of time – or at least come close. TV stuff is easier than movie stuff because it seems like the more choices there are out there, the more uniform the nominees and winners become. People, by their nature, seemed to be overwhelmed by choice. They prefer less choice. And so you’ll see these same shows repeat.

I already knew that The Pitt would do well since everyone is talking about it. The Studio is a given, even if, to me, it is not that great. These nominations, like all of the film and TV awards, feel to me a world away from the reality of life in this country. It reflects the insular world of just one subset. But hey, it is what it is.

The 2025 Gotham Television Award nominations are:

Breakthrough Comedy Series

#1 Happy Family USA

Pam Brady, Ramy Youssef, creators; Pam Brady, Andy Campagna, Mona Chalabi, Ravi Nandan, Josh Rabinowitz, Alli Reich, Hallie Sekoff, Ramy Youssef, executive producers (Amazon Prime Video)

English Teacher

Brian Jordan Alvarez, creator; Brian Jordan Alvarez, Dave King, Jonathan Krisel, Paul Simms, executive producers (FX / Hulu)

Fantasmas

Julio Torres, creator; Alex Bach, Olivia Gerke, Dave McCary, Daniel Powell, Emma Stone, Julio Torres, executive producers (HBO | Max)

Overcompensating

Benito Skinner, creator; Josh Bachove, Matt Dines, Sam French, Alison Goodwin, Jonah Hill, Scott King, Daniel Gray Longino, Alli Reich, Benito Skinner, Charli XCX, executive producers (Amazon Prime Video)

The Studio

Evan Goldberg, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Frida Perez, Seth Rogen, creators; Josh Fagan, Evan Goldberg, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Alex McAtee, Frida Perez, Seth Rogen, James Weaver, executive producers (Apple TV+)

Breakthrough Drama Series

Black Doves

Joe Barton, creator; Joe Barton, Jane Featherstone, Chris Fry, Keira Knightley, executive producers (Netflix)

Forever

Mara Brock Akil, creator; Mara Brock Akil, Judy Blume, Susie Fitzgerald, Erika Harrison, Anthony Hemingway, Regina King, Reina King, Shana C. Waterman, Sara White, executive producers (Netflix)

Matlock

Jennifer Snyder Urman, creator; Kathy Bates, Kat Coiro, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, Frank Siracusa, Jennifer Snyder Urman, John Weber, John Will, executive producers (CBS)

One Hundred Years of Solitude

Josep Amorós, Gonzalo García Barcha, Carolina Caicedo, Andrés Calderón, Rodrigo García, Alex García López, Juliana Flórez Luna, Laura Mora, José Rivera, Diego Ramírez Schrempp, executive producers (Netflix)

The Pitt

R. Scott Gemmill, creator; Simran Baidwan, R. Scott Gemmill, Michael Hissrich, Erin Jontow, John Wells, Noah Wyle, executive producers (HBO | Max)

Breakthrough Limited Series

Adolescence

Stephen Graham, Jack Thorne, creators; Philip Barantini, Emily Feller, Dede Gardner, Stephen Graham, Mark Herbert,, Jeremy Kleiner, Brad Pitt, Jack Thorne, Hannah Walters, Nina Wolarsky, executive producers (Netflix)

Dying for Sex

Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether, creators; Nikki Boyer, Kathy Ciric, Elizabeth Meriwether, Shannon Murphy, Katherine Pope, Kim Rosenstock, Michelle Williams, executive producers (FX / Hulu)

Get Millie Back

Marlon James, creator; Marlon James, Leopoldo Gout, Simon Maxwell, Jami O’Brien, executive producers (HBO | Max)

Penelope

Mark Duplass, Mel Eslyn, creators; Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass, Mel Eslyn, Shuli Harel, executive producers; (Netflix)

Say Nothing

Joshua Zetumer, creator; Nina Jacobson, Patrick Radden Keefe, Michael Lennox, Monica Levinson, Edward L. McDonnell, Brad Simpson, Joshua Zetumer, executive producers; (FX/Hulu)

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

Conbody Vs Everybody

Debra Granik, creator; Joslyn Barnes, Debra Granik, Anne Rosellini, Diane Weyermann, executive producers; (Self-distributed)

Hollywood Black

Justin Simien, creator; Nina Yang Bongiovi, Jill Burkhart, Shayla Harris, Jon Kamen, Amy Goodman Kass, Kyle Laursen, Stacey Reiss, Jeffrey Schwarz, Justin Simien, Dave Sirulnick, Forest Whitaker, Michael Wright, executive producers (MGM+)

Omnivore

Cary Joji Fukunaga, Matt Goulding, René Redzepi, creators; Michael Antinoro, Matt Goulding, Ben Liebmann, Collin Orcutt, René Redzepi, Chris Rice, Max Wagner, Mateo Willis, executive producers (Apple TV+)

Ren Faire

Nancy Abraham, Dani Bernfeld, Ronald Bronstein, Eli Bush, Lisa Heller, David Gauvey Herbert, Lance Oppenheim, Sara Rodriguez,Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, executive producers (HBO | Max)

Social Studies

Lauren Greenfield, creator; Frank Evers, Lauren Greenfield, executive producers (FX/Hulu)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Comedy Series

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside (Netflix)

Anna Lambe, North of North (Netflix)

Saagar Shaikh, Deli Boys (Hulu)

Benito Skinner, Overcompensating (Amazon Prime Video)

Julio Torres, Fantasmas (HBO | Max)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock (CBS)

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise (Hulu)

Aldis Hodge, Cross (Amazon Prime Video)

Lovie Simone, Forever (Netflix)

Noah Wyle, The Pitt (HBO | Max)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Limited Series

Stephen Graham, Adolescence (Netflix)

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief (Apple TV+)

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin (HBO | Max)

Megan Stott, Penelope (Netflix)

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex (FX / Hulu)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Comedy Series

Poorna Jagannathan, Deli Boys (Hulu)

Linda Lavin, Mid-Century Modern (Hulu)

Sean Patton, English Teacher (FX / Hulu)

Timothy Simons, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Chase Sui Wonders, The Studio (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt (HBO | Max)

James Marsden, Paradise (Hulu)

Skye P. Marshall, Matlock (CBS)

Ben Whishaw, Black Doves (Netflix)

Olivia Williams, Dune: Prophecy (HBO | Max)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Limited Series

Owen Cooper, Adolescence (Netflix)

Erin Doherty, Adolescence (Netflix)

Taraji P. Henson, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (Peacock)

Diego Luna, La Maquina (Hulu)

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex (FX / Hulu)

Outstanding Original Film, Broadcast, or Streaming

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Michael Morris, director; Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jo Wallett, producers (Peacock)

Ladies & Gentlemen…50 Years of SNL Music

Oz Rodriguez, Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson, directors; Oz Rodriguez, producer (Peacock)

Pee-wee as Himself

Matt Wolf, director; Emma Tillinger Koskoff, producer (HBO | Max)

Rebel Ridge

Jeremy Saulnier, director; Neil Kopp, Jeremy Saulnier, Vincent Savino, Anish Savjani, producers (Netflix)

Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius)

Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson, director; Eric Macdonald, Derik Murray, Joseph Patel, Stephen Sawchuk, producers (Hulu)

Outstanding Performance in an Original Film

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat (Searchlight Pictures/Hulu)

Dylan O’Brien, Caddo Lake (HBO | Max)

Aaron Pierre, Rebel Ridge (Netflix)

Phoebe-Rae Taylor, Out of My Mind (Disney+)

Renée Zellweger, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock)

Nominating Committees for the 2025 Gotham Television Awards were:

Nominating Committee for Breakthrough Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance in a Comedy Series

Mae Abdulbaki, Senior Reviews Editor, Screen Rant

Jen Chaney, TV Critic, New York Magazine, Vulture

Rendy Jenkins, Freelance Entertainment Journalist

Inkoo Kang, TV Critic, The New Yorker

Nominating Committee for Breakthrough Drama Series and Outstanding Performance in a Drama Series:

Melanie McFarland, Senior Critic, Salon.com

Liz Shannon Miller, Senior Entertainment Editor, Consequence

Kaiya Shunyata, TV Critic, RogerEbert.com

Ben Travers, Head TV Critic, IndieWire

Kathryn VanArendonk, Critic, New York Magazine, Vulture

Nominating Committee for Breakthrough Limited Series and Outstanding Performance in Limited Series:

Judy Berman, TV Critic, TIME

Daniel Fienberg, Chief Television Critic, The Hollywood Reporter

Aramide Tinubu, TV Critic, Variety

Chris Vognar, Cultural Critic, Freelance, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times

Nominating Committee for Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

Opal Bennett, Senior Producer, POV, Executive Producer, POV Shorts

Angie Han, Television Critic, The Hollywood Reporter

Kendra Hodgson, Managing Director, Women Make Movies

Soheil Rezayazdi, Digital Course & Event Producer, Sundance Institute

Nominating Committee for Outstanding Original Films, Broadcast, or Streaming and Outstanding Performance in an Original Film

Kate Erbland, Editorial Director, IndieWire

David Fear, Chief Film Critic, Rolling Stone

Tomris Laffly, Freelance Film Journalist and Film Critic

Jourdain Searles, Film Critic and Programmer

Brian Tallerico, Managing Editor, RogerEbert.com