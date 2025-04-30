Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

These photos have hit the internet showing Austin Butler and Zoe Kravitz starring in Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing, with a release date on August 29, 2025.

These photos were posted on Instagram and have been distributed at various outlets. The synopsis:

The film follows burned-out ex-baseball player Hank Thompson who unexpectedly finds himself embroiled in a dangerous struggle for survival amidst the criminal underbelly of 1990s New York City, forced to navigate a treacherous underworld he never imagined.

The book, Caught Stealing, by Charlie Huston, was a sensation when published in 2004. Here are the photos:

Here is Austin Butler filming:

And here: