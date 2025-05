Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

A24 has dropped a teaser for the latest Spike Lee Joint, Highest 2 Lowest starring King Denzel.

Also starring: Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, and A$AP Rocky.

RELEASE DATE: Coming Soon

“All money ain’t good money.”

Highest 2 Lowest will hit Cannes first later this month.