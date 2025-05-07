Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

The series shall hereforth be known as the Ethan Coen woke lesbian movies. This is the second one in the series, made with Tricia Cooke and starring Margaret Qualley as a gay detective rousting out a Christian scammer (like Joel Osteen). This one looks better than the last one, Drive-Away Dolls.

The funny thing about today’s Left is that they can’t see their own fundamentalism and continue to peer into the lives of Christians as though we’re still living in the 1950s. I would love a movie that satirizes the Woketopians – no one would ever dare make that movie, but a movie like this, you already know the story because you know the point of view. You know who will be good and who will be bad, who can be killed and who can’t be killed. The rules are the rules, and no one ever breaks them. In other words, the antithesis of the kinds of movies the Coens used to make.

On the other hand, it does look entertaining and funny. I just wish for a little less predictability in films now because I think people think just by the casting and plot that they’ve already seen the movie.

Here are some screenshots: