Today, the Golden Globes have announced that they will have a new category for Best Podcast. This is smart, considering the times we’re living through and how podcasts have become such a dominance force.

There will be 6 nominees and only the top 25 podcasts will be eligible. I wonder which tracking site they will use to decide that. Itunes? Spotify? iHeart Radio? They’re different depending on the podcatcher people use. I guess they’ll have to figure that out.

Edison uses podcast research to build their charts:

The list ranks podcasts based on total audience reach from Edison Podcast Metrics. Interviews were conducted continuously throughout the quarter in English and Spanish. Rankings are based on listening over the full period. All respondents reported listening to podcasts in the last week.

So far, in 2025, here is what the top 25 looks like per Edison:

I will say that the best podcasts are not necessarily the most listened to. I would urge the Golden Globes not to go by the stats only. The podcasts I listen to, I believe, are the best but they won’t be top 25. The new Titanic series on Noiser is award-worthy, as is their series on Real Dictators.

There are so many good ones. But I expect the nominees if selected from that top 25 would probably go something like this:

Call Her Daddy (not deserved)

This Past Weekend with Theo Von (deserved)

The Joe Rogan Experience (if they don’t nominate this, they will look like fools)

This American Life (deserved)

Pod Save America (not deserved)

The Daily (MEH)

I am preparing myself for extremely biased nominees in an extremely polarized time. I really hope not. I hope they can diversify how these are handed out so they can look like they are on the cutting edge.

Here is the release.

The Golden Globes Announces ‘Best Podcast’ Award Category For 2026

Los Angeles, CA – May 7, 2025 – Today, the Golden Globes announced the addition of a new category to its awards slate, officially recognizing the Best Podcast of the year. This newly minted annual category, debuting as part of the 83rd Annual event on Sunday, January 11, 2026, marks a landmark inclusion for the Golden Globes by honoring the extraordinary and diverse talents in podcasting. The medium has experienced seismic growth, and Luminate, entertainment’s preeminent data and insights company, expects global audiences across audio and video podcasts to exceed 600 million in 2026.

Following an immensely successful 2025 show, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, the inclusion of podcasting demonstrates the Golden Globes’ unwavering commitment to give a platform to the full spectrum of entertainment , while reflecting today’s audiences and consumption behavior around the world.

“As the world of entertainment continues to evolve, we are excited to recognize new forms of storytelling,” said Helen Hoehne, President, Golden Globes. “Podcasts have emerged as a profound medium for sharing narratives and building communities across global borders and generations. By celebrating achievements in both audio and visual podcasts, we aim to honor our heritage categories while making room for new voices and formats to be heard.”



The newly added podcast category marks another progressive step by the Golden Globes to adapt to contemporary entertainment trends and audience interests. The 83rd Golden Globes will honor podcasts that have made a significant impact over the past year, celebrating the creativity and influence of creators worldwide.



The top 25 podcasts will qualify for the award with a total of 6 final nominations for the category. Comprehensive eligibility criteria and additional details about Best Podcast will be announced in the coming weeks.