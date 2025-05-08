Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

I suppose there is a scenario in which The Materialists does find its way into the sphere of high-status people who decide the Oscar race, like if it makes top ten lists fueled by the love for Past Lives. But otherwise, if it didn’t have the A24 label and Celine Song didn’t direct it, no one would think twice about it.

On the other hand, Hollywood needs more romcoms and I’m here for it.

But of course it will easily do well in the Golden Globes race because they honor “comedy” in a separate category and are forced to look movies in a different way than the Oscars do. You kind of wish the Oscars did, right?