Because Hollywood is crippled with fear and ruled by hysteria — obsessed with one man they can’t quit even if they tried, the sitting president, in case you didn’t know — David Mamet has been exiled to the virtual gulag, along with others who committed thought or speech crimes and are no longer welcome inside utopia. But that hasn’t snuffed out his creative spark, because it isn’t that easy.

His play, Henry Johnson, has now been made into a movie and is available for rental now, on HenryJohnsonMovie.com. If you care about supporting real independent films, you can buy a ticket and watch the movie, and test your intellectual ability against David Mamet. So far, most critics have failed that test, the ones I’ve glanced at, anyway.

The only ones I read were the positive ones, like this one by Glenn Kenny who gives the film a chance, which I find both courageous and admirable:

The first half hour or so of Mamet’s new film, “Henry Johnson,” adapted from a recent theatrical work, is the playwright undistilled. Evan Jongkeit, a fine actor who’s incidentally Mamet’s son-in-law (he’s married to actress Zosia Mamet), plays the title role. When we meet him, he’s a besuited, buttoned-up lawyer called in to confer with his boss, Mr. Barnes (Chris Bauer). The conversation seems at first to be about abortion, and one might be bracing for a form of polemic to emerge, but it doesn’t. The topic is actually why Henry is invested in securing top-flight legal representation for a certain party, but the punchline, after reams of crips, elliptical Mamet dialogue, is what lands Henry in a prison cell. That’s where he meets cellmate Gene, played by LaBeouf. Gene is a philosophical type who likes to speak in parables—he almost immediately spins out one deconstructing the fairy tale “Snow White”—and pronouncements. “All the human race has something between their legs that can be taken,” he tells Henry. At this point, if I were Henry, I’d be banging the bars and yelling for a guard to fine me another cell, but that’s just me. As for LaBeouf, his performance is superb: nuanced, aware, drummed down. Mamet’s strong hand takes him to new heights.

So you can read that review I don’t really trust anyone else. Perhaps that sounds paranoid. But I’ve seen the movie. Remember that line in Casablanca, “I’ve seen the lady.”

It isn’t only politics that would make people not like Henry Johnson, of course. It is dense and all dialogue, not easy to understand. But for me, at my old age and with not much left to get excited about in life, I found the puzzle intriguing to untwist. I’m still planning on going in for a third viewing to see what else I notice.

At any rate, I hate a society that would shun someone like Mamet, one of my favorite writers of all time. I’m grossed out by it and I can’t believe this is really happening sometimes. But it is. It is.

Mamet, like all artists and filmmakers, are what Teddy Roosevelt called the “Man in the Arena” (or woman, as the case may be).

If I could put a tattoo on me (I never have), I might put: “There are many who confine themselves to criticism of the way others do what they themselves dare not even attempt.” That might be a little pretentious of a tramp stamp…okay, forget it.

It’s not easy to invest your time in a work of art that you deliver to the people only to have them sneer. No one should be forced to like something they don’t like, of course, but when a boot stomps on the face of art it takes us to the place where Minecraft tops the box office. Just saying.

Henry Johnson is a risk. For the actors involved, all of whom are at the top of their game, and for Mamet himself, an artist to the last.

Tonight, Mamet will be joined on stage with the great Elvis Mitchell for a conversation after after a screening of Henry Johnson. I have to admit I’d love to have seen it on stage or at least on the big screen.

Bravo to the all of the actors involved, whose names should be known to us, Evan Jonigkeit, Chris Bauer, Dominic Hoffman and the one we already know, Shia LaBeouf.

If you want to pony up $100 (I did) you can get a signed Mamet drawing…how could I not, with Jaws on it — I mean, COME ON!

Art found a way. Wishing them all the very best.