A teaser for the new Michelle Pfeiffer Christmas movie just dropped, but apparently it’s being released on Amazon Prime December 3, not in movie theaters. Why?

I get the game. I know they want subscribers. They don’t want to pay out to have it play movie theaters. True for Netflix, true for Apple. The conspiracy seems to be to make us all stay in our homes, separate from one another, then have us gather instead on social media to discuss. That is not as fun or as positive an effect for society as bringing us together under one roof for a shared experience.

This movie would make money. Maybe not big money but money. More importantly, families could go see it together. It is a unifying experience and especially around the holidays. That’s the one time of the year when people do go to the movies.

Anyway, it isn’t going to be winning any Oscars but it looks like a nice time.

I mean, maybe it’s terrible. Here is the synopsis:

About Oh. What. Fun.:

Claire Clauster (Michelle Pfeiffer) is the glue that holds her chaotic, lovable family together every holiday season. From perfectly frosted cookies to meticulously wrapped gifts, no one decks the halls quite like Claire. But this year, as her grown kids and distracted husband get swept up in their own seasonal dramas, they make one crucial mistake: they forget their mom. By the time they realize she’s missing, Claire’s already set off on a festive adventure of her own – one that doesn’t involve cooking, cleaning, or coordinating anyone else’s chaos. As her family scrambles to find her and salvage their Christmas, Claire rediscovers what the holidays mean when you’re finally free to put yourself first.

With a dazzling ensemble cast including Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary, Dominic Sessa, Danielle Brooks, Devery Jacobs, Havana Rose Liu, Maude Apatow, with Jason Schwartzman with Eva Longoria and Joan Chen, Oh. What. Fun. is a spirited holiday comedy from director Michael Showalter and writers Chandler Baker and Showalter. A wink to every overworked holiday host, the film celebrates family, freedom, and the unexpected magic of a Christmas gone off-script.