I haven’t seen Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning but I thought, maybe I’ll ask Grok – the AI on X to write a review of it and see how it reads. Is it as good as or better than the critics? Mind you, Grok could not come up with this review if not for the humans who have already seen it and written about it. Grok is merely searching the web and putting all together. But still. See what you think of the results.

Grok chooses critics without regard to their status either. What’s remarkable about it, I think, is how fast it goes. In the blink of an eye. We’re so completely and utterly fuct.

As follows:

Critical Reception of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: A Mixed but Thrilling Finale

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025), the eighth installment in the long-running action spy franchise, has arrived as a highly anticipated conclusion to Ethan Hunt’s (Tom Cruise) saga. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film picks up two months after the events of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023), continuing the battle against the AI program known as “the Entity” and its human operative, Gabriel (Esai Morales). With a record-breaking runtime of 2 hours and 49 minutes, ambitious stunts, and a nostalgic nod to the franchise’s nearly 30-year history, the film has sparked a wide range of reactions from critics and audiences. Reviews, as aggregated from sources like Rotten Tomatoes, social media, and major publications, reveal a polarized yet largely positive response, with an 88% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 74 critics’ reviews. This essay explores the critical reception of The Final Reckoning, highlighting its praised elements—stunts, emotional depth, and spectacle—while addressing critiques of its pacing, complexity, and narrative cohesion.

A Spectacle of Stunts and Action

The Mission: Impossible franchise is synonymous with jaw-dropping stunts, and The Final Reckoning delivers what many consider its most ambitious set pieces yet. Critics universally praise the film’s action sequences, particularly a plane stunt and an underwater sequence, which have been described as “jaw-dropping” and “the best action sequence ever shot.” Courtney Howard, writing on X, calls the film an “exhilarating adrenaline rush” and an “awe-inducing stuntacular of the highest order,” urging audiences to experience it on the biggest screens possible, preferably IMAX. Simon Thompson, a BAFTA member, echoes this sentiment, describing the film as “whip-smart and razor-sharp” with “sphincter-tightening set pieces” that solidify its place among the franchise’s best blockbusters.

Social media reactions, particularly from critics like Zach Pope and Landon Johnson, emphasize the visceral impact of these sequences. Pope calls the stunts “pound for pound punches” that may be the franchise’s finest, while Johnson describes the film as a “three-hour blitz of chaos, precision, and pure adrenaline.” The plane scene, in particular, has garnered significant buzz, with Mark Daniell of The Toronto Sun singling it out as a testament to Cruise’s unparalleled commitment to practical stunt work. These reactions align with the franchise’s reputation for pushing boundaries, as Cruise, now 62, continues to perform death-defying feats that defy expectations of age and physical limits.

However, not all reviews are unreservedly glowing. Some critics, like Germain Lussier of Gizmodo, note that the film is “oddly the least action-forward entry in the franchise,” suggesting that while the high points are “incredible,” the action is less consistent than in predecessors like Fallout (2018). This critique hints at a trade-off between spectacle and narrative, a recurring theme in the film’s mixed reviews.

Emotional Depth and Nostalgia

Beyond its action, The Final Reckoning is lauded for its emotional resonance, a departure from the franchise’s typically plot-driven focus. Critics highlight the film’s somber tone and its emphasis on Ethan Hunt’s relationships with his team, including Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg), and newcomer Grace (Hayley Atwell). Zach Pope describes it as “the most visceral” and “emotional” entry, praising the performances for grounding the high-stakes chaos. Perri Nemiroff of Collider notes that Cruise’s “conviction while playing Ethan is always powerful enough to reel you back in,” even during the film’s occasional lulls.

The film’s nostalgic callbacks to earlier installments, such as the return of the Rabbit’s Foot from Mission: Impossible III (2006) and Rolf Saxon reprising his role as William Donloe from the 1996 original, resonate with long-time fans. Drew Munhausen praises the film for “tying up loose ends” and revisiting storylines “I never imagined would be revisited,” creating a sense of closure. Social media reactions from India, as reported by m9.news, highlight audiences’ emotional response to the franchise’s end, with some moved to tears by its conclusion.

Yet, this nostalgia is a double-edged sword. Critics like Andrew J. Salazar and James Preston Poole argue that the film’s reliance on “nostalgia-bait archival montages” and “needless retcons” bogs it down, reflecting “the worst of franchise filmmaking.” Salazar, in particular, expresses disappointment, stating that the film “does not feel like a ‘grand finale’ at all” and left him feeling “nothing,” a stark contrast to the franchise’s usual impact. These critiques suggest that the film’s attempt to honor its legacy sometimes overshadows its ability to stand alone as a cohesive narrative.

Pacing and Narrative Complexity

The film’s nearly three-hour runtime, the longest in the franchise, is a frequent point of contention. While some, like Matt Neglia of NextBestPicture, praise its “somber tone” and high stakes, others find it “plodding” and “overwritten.” World of Reel reports that the 170-minute runtime (slightly overstated, as it’s officially 169 minutes) leads to pacing issues, with “many viewers pointing to its excessive length as a major drawback.” Kenzie Vanunu of Offscreen Central notes that there’s “a bit too much going on (at all times),” though she still considers it a “good time at the movies.”

The narrative’s complexity also divides critics. Some, like Chris Evangelista, call it “extremely messy” with “way too much exposition,” while others, like Jonathan Sim, describe it as a “dark, grim sci-fi thriller” that eventually delivers the expected action-adventure. The intricate plot, which involves callbacks to previous films and a dense web of spycraft, alienates some viewers. Adam Patla critiques its “baffling editing choices” and convoluted storytelling, while Poole argues that the film feels like it was “made to validate rewatches rather than making a compelling narrative on its own.” These criticisms contrast with praise for McQuarrie’s direction and writing, with m9.news noting positive responses to the “writing and direction” in India.

A Fitting Finale or a Flawed Conclusion?

The question of whether The Final Reckoning serves as a satisfying conclusion to the Mission: Impossible franchise is central to its reception. For many, it’s a triumphant send-off. CinemaBlend’s Mike Reyes calls it “a vast improvement over Dead Reckoning,” with “stakes” and “tension” that make it a “fitting finale.” K.E.V.I.N. Fenix goes further, proclaiming it “the greatest action film of all time.” The film’s 88% Rotten Tomatoes score reflects this enthusiasm, positioning it among the franchise’s better-reviewed entries, though it falls short of Fallout’s 97% or Dead Reckoning’s 99% peaks.

However, others argue it doesn’t live up to the franchise’s high points. ScreenRant notes that Fallout remains the critical favorite, and The Final Reckoning’s mixed reactions suggest it’s “not as objectively impressive” but rewarding for dedicated fans. Critics like Lussier and Salazar express disappointment that it feels “messier and less streamlined” than earlier entries, with some questioning whether it truly feels “final” given hints from McQuarrie and Cruise about potential future installments.

Conclusion

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is a polarizing yet exhilarating chapter in a franchise defined by spectacle and ambition. Its stunts and emotional depth earn widespread acclaim, with critics like Howard, Thompson, and Pope hailing it as a cinematic event best experienced in IMAX. However, its lengthy runtime, complex narrative, and heavy reliance on nostalgia draw criticism from those who find it convoluted or underwhelming as a finale.

With an 88% Rotten Tomatoes score and strong early buzz, the film is poised for commercial success, with projections of $80–$110 million at the U.S. box office over Memorial Day weekend. Whether it’s the definitive end of Ethan Hunt’s journey or a stepping stone to future missions, The Final Reckoning cements the Mission: Impossible franchise’s legacy as a benchmark for action filmmaking, even if it doesn’t universally satisfy. As Cruise and McQuarrie push the boundaries of what’s possible, the film remains a testament to their unrelenting pursuit of the impossible.