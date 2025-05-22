Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

The Cannes Film Fest has been mostly muted, I’d say. The attendees are always looking for The Big One. It looks like that landed today with Joaquim Trier’s Sentimental Value. Credit where credit is due, our NextGen Oscarwatcher Scott Kernen has been saying he thought this would be The Big One, and it appears he was right. Here are some tweets:

Here is a clip:

Sentimental Value apparently received a 19-minute ovation. That’s love for Trier, for sure, but it’s a little extended for it to be the usual polite applause everyone gets. Neon, fresh off their Best Picture win, has a contender in this movie. It helps that Americans can’t really tell good stories anymore, which makes a movie like this one — I’m guessing — feel like a relief. You mean a real story that isn’t hyper-focused on identity? What? How?

Beyond that, a few titles have popped up here and there, but Cannes, like all film festivals, exists in its own bubble. It’s considered déclassé to talk about awards prospects amid lovers of pure cinema. Okay, fine. Whatever.

Scarlett Johansson and Kristen Stewart both delivered films they directed, which have gotten reasonably good acclaim, though nowhere near the level of Trier. Sorry, we don’t have our great writer, Zhuo-Ning Su, but, as with everyone else, he exited stage left after the story was posted in the Hollywood Reporter and all of the gossip went to town. You can find his writing at The Film Stage. I think that’s where I noticed he went. But we do miss his Cannes coverage. Maybe someday we’ll get a reporter to cover it again as wonderfully as he did.

Jennifer Lawrence was hailed by festival goers for her performance, with some going so far as to say she will win her second Oscar. I doubt it, though I have to see the film first. My skepticism is the subject matter (depressing) but more than that, she’s up against Cynthia Erivo for Wicked for Good and Julia Roberts for After the Hunt. At the very least that is her competition. A second Oscar win is possible, I suppose, but I would wait to see what the other actresses have in store.

Either way, the best I can muster is what might pop for the Oscars, and it seems like a strong bet that Sentimental Value will easily land in a ten-slot Best Picture race (they should shrink it to five, but they won’t). It probably gets Best Director, maybe Actress, and Screenplay and becomes the frontrunner to win in International Feature.

I asked Grok for a rundown on what films played the best at the fest (it pulls from the trades and various other blogs so it is a general take):

Best-Received Films at Cannes 2025 It Was Just an Accident (Director: Jafar Panahi) Section : Main Competition

Reception : This Iranian film received ecstatic reactions at its first screening, with critics praising its tight script and tremendous performances. Described as a devastating, shocking, and deeply moving story that begins with a man accidentally running over a dog, it was highlighted as a standout in the competition. Critics noted its potential to be a major contender for the Palme d’Or due to its emotional depth and narrative strength.

Why It Stood Out : Panahi’s reputation as a dissident director and the film’s powerful storytelling made it a festival highlight, with early reviews calling it one of the tightest scripts seen at Cannes 2025. Highest 2 Lowest (Director: Spike Lee) Section : Main Competition

Reception : Spike Lee’s reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s High and Low , starring Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky, was a major talking point. The film’s second half was particularly praised for showcasing Lee’s singular cinematic power, energizing audiences at the Palais des Festivals. Its erratic yet invigorating style, described as almost Almodóvarian in its melodrama, contributed to its strong reception. Denzel Washington’s honorary Palme d’Or added to the film’s prestige.

Why It Stood Out : The combination of Lee’s bold directorial style, a star-studded cast, and a culturally resonant adaptation made this a highly anticipated and well-received entry. Die, My Love (Director: Lynne Ramsay) Section : Main Competition

Reception : Lynne Ramsay’s adaptation of Ariana Harwicz’s novel, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson, was a buzzy contender described as a horror-comedy tackling postpartum depression. Critics drew comparisons to Repulsion and Rosemary’s Baby , noting its potential as an awards season frontrunner. Its provocative subject matter and Ramsay’s track record at Cannes (all her previous films premiered there) amplified its critical attention.

Why It Stood Out : The film’s blend of horror, comedy, and social commentary, along with its A-list cast and Martin Scorsese’s involvement as a producer, made it a critical favorite. The Phoenician Scheme (Director: Wes Anderson) Section : Main Competition

Reception : Wes Anderson’s spy comedy-thriller, featuring Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton, Michael Cera, Tom Hanks, and others, was highly anticipated and well-received for its eclectic ensemble and Anderson’s signature style. Critics highlighted its global adventure narrative and star power as key draws, with expectations of a strong festival impact.

Why It Stood Out : Anderson’s consistent success at Cannes and the film’s high-profile cast ensured significant buzz, with its playful yet dangerous narrative resonating with audiences. The History of Sound (Director: Oliver Hermanus) Section : Main Competition

Reception : This quasi-musical romance starring Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor as traveling musicians in World War I-era America was noted for its emotional depth and cultural resonance. Critics predicted it would penetrate mainstream consciousness, with early positive buzz for its performances and storytelling.

Why It Stood Out : The star power of Mescal and O’Connor, combined with Hermanus’s reputation for sensitive storytelling, made this a critical and audience favorite. Sound of Falling (Director: Misha Schilinski) Section : Likely Un Certain Regard or Directors’ Fortnight

Reception : Described as a mesmerizing coming-of-age story about four generations of girls on a German farm, this film was praised for its unique, almost ghostly aesthetic, likened to “100 years of home movies shot by the family ghosts.” It received strong early reviews, with critics calling it a standout that kicked off Cannes 2025 with a bang.

Why It Stood Out : Its evocative visual style and emotional resonance earned it significant critical praise, marking it as a discovery of the festival. The Chronology of Water (Director: Kristen Stewart) Section : Likely Un Certain Regard

Reception : Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut, starring Imogen Poots and Thora Birch, was a highly anticipated entry exploring addiction and sexuality. Critics noted its bold narrative and Stewart’s decision to step behind the camera rather than star, which added to its intrigue. Early buzz suggested it could be a breakout for Poots and a return for Birch.

Why It Stood Out : Stewart’s status as a Cannes mainstay and the film’s provocative themes made it a critical talking point, with strong potential for awards consideration. Eleanor the Great (Director: Scarlett Johansson) Section : Un Certain Regard

Reception : Scarlett Johansson’s directorial debut, a comedy-drama starring June Squibb as a retiree starting anew in New York, was well-received for its throwback indie vibe, drawing comparisons to Living Out Loud and Moonstruck . Its placement in Un Certain Regard and Sony Pictures Classics’ distribution signaled strong critical and commercial potential.

Why It Stood Out : Johansson’s shift to directing and the film’s charming, accessible story made it a festival highlight, with Squibb’s performance earning early praise. Alpha (Director: Julia Ducournau) Section : Main Competition

Reception : Julia Ducournau’s return to Cannes after winning the Palme d’Or for Titane in 2021 was met with high expectations. Described as her most personal and profound work, this body horror film about a 13-year-old with a mysterious tattoo was praised for its provocative and visceral storytelling, though specific critical reactions were still emerging.

Why It Stood Out : Ducournau’s reputation for bold, genre-defying films and the festival’s history of rewarding her work made Alpha a critical darling. Vie Privée (A Private Life) (Director: Rebecca Zlotowski) Section : Main Competition

Reception : This French murder mystery starring Jodie Foster was anticipated for its blend of Hollywood star power and Zlotowski’s critical success in France. Early reactions suggested it could bridge commercial and arthouse appeal, with Foster’s performance generating buzz.

Why It Stood Out : The film’s high-profile cast and Zlotowski’s ability to balance genre and art house elements made it a notable entry.

We’ll report on the awards as they come down.