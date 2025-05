Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

LA MISTERIOSA MIRADA DEL FLAMENCO (THE MYSTERIOUS GAZE OF THE FLAMINGO)

Diego Céspedes

1st film

Jury Prize



UN POETA (A POET)

Simón Mesa Soto

Best Directing



ARAB & TARZAN NASSER

in Once Upon a Time in Gaza

Best Actor



FRANK DILLANE

in Urchin directed by Harris Dickinson

Best Actress



CLEO DIÁRA

in O Riso e a Faca (I Only Rest in the Storm) directed by Pedro Pinho

Best Screenplay



PILLION

Harry Lighton

1st film