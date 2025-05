Feature Films

Palme d’or

UN SIMPLE ACCIDENT

Jafar PANAHI

Grand Prix

AFFEKSJONSVERDI (SENTIMENTAL VALUE)

Joachim TRIER

Joint Jury Prize

SIRÂT

Oliver LAXE

SOUND OF FALLING

Mascha SCHILINSKI

Best Director

Kleber MENDONÇA FILHO

for O AGENTE SECRETO (THE SECRET AGENT)

Best Screenplay

Jean-Pierre DARDENNE & Luc DARDENNE

for JEUNES MÈRES

Best performance by an actress

Nadia MELLITI

in LA PETITE DERNIÈRE directed by Hafsia HERZI

Best performance by an actor

Wagner MOURA

in O AGENTE SECRETO (THE SECRET AGENT) directed by Kleber MENDONÇA FILHO

Special Prize

KUANG YE SHI DAI (RESURRECTION)

Bi GAN

Short Films

Palme d’or

I’M GLAD YOU’RE DEAD NOW

Tawfeek BARHOM

Special Mention

ALI

Adnan AL RAJEEV

Un Certain Regard

Un Certain Regard Prize

LA MISTERIOSA MIRADA DEL FLAMENCO (THE MYSTERIOUS GAZE OF THE FLAMINGO)

Diego CÉSPEDES

1st film

Jury Prize

UN POETA (A POET)

Simón MESA SOTO

Best Directing

Arab NASSER & Tarzan NASSER

for ONCE UPON A TIME IN GAZA

Best Actor

Frank DILLANE

in URCHIN directed by Harris Dickinson

Best Actress

Cleo DIÁRA

in O RISO E A FACA (I ONLY REST IN THE STORM) directed by Pedro Pinho

Best Screenplay

PILLION

Harry LIGHTON

1st film

Caméra d’or

Caméra d’or Prize

THE PRESIDENT’S CAKE

Hasan HADI

Directors’ Fortnight

Special Mention

MY FATHER’S SHADOW

Akinola DAVIES JR

Un Certain Regard

La Cinef

First Prize

FIRST SUMMER

Heo GAYOUNG

KAFA, South Korea

Second Prize

12 MOMENTS BEFORE THE FLAG-RAISING CEREMONY

QU Zhizheng

Beijing Film Academy, China

Joint Third Prize

GINGER BOY

Miki TANAKA

ENBU Seminar, Japan

WINTER IN MARCH

Natalia MIRZOYAN

Estonian Academy of Arts, Estonia

Superior Technical Commission

THE CST AWARD FOR BEST ARTIST-TECHNICIAN is presented to Ruben Impens, director of photography, and Stéphane Thiébaut, mixer of ALPHA, directed by Julia Ducournau

The 2025 jury of the CST Award for best Artist-Technician acknowledges the powerful creativity of sound and image in this film, achieved by Ruben Impens, director of photography and Stéphane Thiébaut, mixer, of Alpha directed by Julia Ducournau.

THE CST AWARD FOR BEST YOUNG FEMALE FILM TECHNICIAN is presented to Éponine Momenceau, Director of photography of CONNEMARA, directed by Alex Lutz

The 2025 jury of the CST Award for best Young, Female Film Technician is proud to present this year’s prize to Éponine Momenceau, director of ph