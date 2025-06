Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Netflix built a massive publicity event called Tudum designed to highlight their stars and upcoming projects. You might think of it as NetflixCon 2025. Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein dropped a teaser, which already has over 2 million views in 12 hours:

Written and directed by Guillermo del Toro, FRANKENSTEIN is on Netflix this November. Starring Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, with Charles Dance, and Christoph Waltz.