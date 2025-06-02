Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

The fall film festivals will begin in approximately three months, clarifying this year’s awards season. At this point, it’s all speculation and discussion, with high anticipation for upcoming releases. Nevertheless, the summer looks promising, too, and from what I can gather, there’s more than just the blockbusters to look forward to. There are also plenty of auteur-driven films by celebrated directors coming soon to a theater (maybe) near you.

The Life of Chuck releases this week.

If there is one film that so many on film Twitter (especially those who follow the awards race) are looking forward to seeing and analyzing the reviews or reactions of, it is Mike Flanagan’s adaptation of the Stephen King story The Life of Chuck, the winner of the TIFF audience award.

Among the most buzzed releases on Film Twitter, particularly among awards-season enthusiasts, Mike Flanagan’s adaptation of Stephen King’s The Life of Chuck , winner of the TIFF Audience Award, stands out as a must-see. Considered a crowd-pleasing, life-affirming project that sticks with viewers, it has the potential to resonate with the general public. I intend to see it this week and look forward to voicing my thoughts next week. It releases for select theaters on June 6, 2025, and the following weekend for a “wide release.”

A24 has a summer slate consisting of Celine Song, Eva Victor, Ari Aster, and Spike Lee

By far the biggest distributor of the past few years when it comes to auteur-filmmaking (besides Neon), A24 has a strong slate of films for the summer. Song’s follow up to Past Lives, entitled Materialists is opening in mid June, followed by Victor’s Sundance breakout, Sorry, Baby, Aster’s next film Eddington (which opened to mixed reviews at Cannes), and Spike Lee has a new project in Highest 2 Lowest (which received positive notices out of Cannes).

All eyes on F1

Kosinski’s follow-up to F1 is undoubtedly one of the Summer’s most ambitious and anticipated projects. It looks quite dazzling in the trailers and has a promising set of lead actors. It has the potential to be quite big. For the Oscars, one could expect a large possibility in the technical departments (sound, editing, etc.), in addition to potentially BP if the film lands hard, though that remains to be seen.

Aronofsky and Roach have films at the end of the summer season.

Darren Aronofsky’s next film, Caught Stealing, and Jay Roach’s next film, The Roses, are slated for a late August release. Though these films may be “dumped,” so to speak, as their lack of a fall film festival presence is perplexing, that shouldn’t discourage viewers from checking these films out.

Oscar Predictions (plus the first shot at below the line nominations)

For the first time this season, I will include the below-the-line categories in my column. As the season starts, I hope to add animated, international, documentary, and shorts (shorts being near the end, as we won’t know what is in contention until then). It is the top nine, plus the nine below-the-line categories.

Oscar Predictions for June 2

Best Picture

Marty Supreme Sentimental Value Sinners One Battle After Another Wicked: For Good Ann Lee After the Hunt Jay Kelly Bugonia It Was Just an Accident

Best Director

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another Mona Fastvold, Ann Lee Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Best Actress

Amanda Seyfried, Ann Lee June Squibb, Elenaor the Great Julia Roberts, After the Hunt Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

Best Actor

Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme Jeremy Allen White, Deliver Me from Nowhere Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another George Clooney, Jay Kelly Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best Supporting Actress

Gwyneth Paltrow, Marty Supreme Ayo Edebri, After The Hunt Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actor

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly Sean Penn, One Battle After Another Mark Hamill, The Life of Chuck Stephen Graham, Deliver Me from Nowhere

Best Original Screenplay

Sentimental Value Marty Supreme Jay Kelly Sinners After the Hunt

Best Adapted Screenplay

One Battle After Another Bugonia The Life of Chuck Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Hedda

Best Casting

Sinners Marty Supreme Wicked: For Good Jay Kelly Sentimental Valu

Best Cinematography

Ann Lee Frankenstein Marty Supreme One Battle After Another Sound of Falling

Best Editing

Marty Supreme One Battle After Another Sentimental Value Sinners After the Hunt

Best Production Design

Wicked: For Good Frankenstein Ann Lee Avatar: Fire and Ash Sinners

Best Costume Design

Wicked: For Good Frankenstein Ann Lee Sinners Hamnet

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein Wicked: For Good The Smashing Machine Sinners 28 Years Later

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash Superman Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning The Fantastic Four: First Steps Wicked: For Good

Best Sound

F1 Sinners Avatar: Fire and Ash Wicked: For Good Warfare

Best Score

Sinners One Battle After Another Ann Lee Frankenstein F1

Best Original Song

Wicked: For Good Ann Lee Relentless (Diane Warren Biopic) Wicked Song #2 Bruce Springsteen song for Deliver Me From Nowhere

