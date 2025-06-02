The Life of Chuck releases this week.
If there is one film that so many on film Twitter (especially those who follow the awards race) are looking forward to seeing and analyzing the reviews or reactions of, it is Mike Flanagan’s adaptation of the Stephen King story The Life of Chuck, the winner of the TIFF audience award.
A24 has a summer slate consisting of Celine Song, Eva Victor, Ari Aster, and Spike Lee
By far the biggest distributor of the past few years when it comes to auteur-filmmaking (besides Neon), A24 has a strong slate of films for the summer. Song’s follow up to Past Lives, entitled Materialists is opening in mid June, followed by Victor’s Sundance breakout, Sorry, Baby, Aster’s next film Eddington (which opened to mixed reviews at Cannes), and Spike Lee has a new project in Highest 2 Lowest (which received positive notices out of Cannes).
All eyes on F1
Kosinski’s follow-up to F1 is undoubtedly one of the Summer’s most ambitious and anticipated projects. It looks quite dazzling in the trailers and has a promising set of lead actors. It has the potential to be quite big. For the Oscars, one could expect a large possibility in the technical departments (sound, editing, etc.), in addition to potentially BP if the film lands hard, though that remains to be seen.
Aronofsky and Roach have films at the end of the summer season.
Darren Aronofsky’s next film, Caught Stealing, and Jay Roach’s next film, The Roses, are slated for a late August release. Though these films may be “dumped,” so to speak, as their lack of a fall film festival presence is perplexing, that shouldn’t discourage viewers from checking these films out.
Oscar Predictions (plus the first shot at below the line nominations)
For the first time this season, I will include the below-the-line categories in my column. As the season starts, I hope to add animated, international, documentary, and shorts (shorts being near the end, as we won’t know what is in contention until then). It is the top nine, plus the nine below-the-line categories.
Oscar Predictions for June 2
Best Picture
- Marty Supreme
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- One Battle After Another
- Wicked: For Good
- Ann Lee
- After the Hunt
- Jay Kelly
- Bugonia
- It Was Just an Accident
Best Director
- Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Mona Fastvold, Ann Lee
- Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Best Actress
- Amanda Seyfried, Ann Lee
- June Squibb, Elenaor the Great
- Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
Best Actor
- Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- Jeremy Allen White, Deliver Me from Nowhere
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- George Clooney, Jay Kelly
- Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Best Supporting Actress
- Gwyneth Paltrow, Marty Supreme
- Ayo Edebri, After The Hunt
- Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
- Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Best Supporting Actor
- Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
- Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
- Mark Hamill, The Life of Chuck
- Stephen Graham, Deliver Me from Nowhere
Best Original Screenplay
- Sentimental Value
- Marty Supreme
- Jay Kelly
- Sinners
- After the Hunt
Best Adapted Screenplay
- One Battle After Another
- Bugonia
- The Life of Chuck
- Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
- Hedda
Best Casting
- Sinners
- Marty Supreme
- Wicked: For Good
- Jay Kelly
- Sentimental Valu
Best Cinematography
- Ann Lee
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sound of Falling
Best Editing
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- After the Hunt
Best Production Design
- Wicked: For Good
- Frankenstein
- Ann Lee
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Sinners
Best Costume Design
- Wicked: For Good
- Frankenstein
- Ann Lee
- Sinners
- Hamnet
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Frankenstein
- Wicked: For Good
- The Smashing Machine
- Sinners
- 28 Years Later
Best Visual Effects
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Superman
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps
- Wicked: For Good
Best Sound
- F1
- Sinners
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Wicked: For Good
- Warfare
Best Score
- Sinners
- One Battle After Another
- Ann Lee
- Frankenstein
- F1
Best Original Song
- Wicked: For Good
- Ann Lee
- Relentless (Diane Warren Biopic)
- Wicked Song #2
- Bruce Springsteen song for Deliver Me From Nowhere
