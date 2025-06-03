Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

The Studio isn’t about Hollywood in 2025, and Adolescence isn’t about the crisis of stabbings in the UK, not even close. But it doesn’t matter because it tells the story people inside Hollywood want to tell. The Studio makes Hollywood look good and pure and noble, and Adolescence reaffirms the those who run the industry’s idea of the boogie man (white heterosexual men and the sickness of online discourse, which must be censored at our earliest convenience).

I would love it if there was more to award season than that, but alas, 25 years at the job and you get to know a thing or two about how it all works. It’s a game of flattering egos and the money thrown at the people who will best flatter those egos. As Laurie Anderson would say, it is a “perfect little world that doesn’t really need you.” And it doesn’t. Adolescence is a win or Netflix. The Studio is a win for Apple TV+ and Hollywood, and that, as they say, is that.

The other big winner is The Pitt, which is a fairly decent medical drama, though to my mind it is also a reflection of the singular worldview. There isn’t anything wrong with that, particularly, but you know what the point of it is – to use a suspenseful medical drama to slowly inject ideas about policy and politics. It’s been the same story for decades now. At any rate, like Adolescence and The Studio, it, too, will be collecting awards this season, without a doubt.

The Gotham TV awards work much like the Gotham Film Awards. There is a tiny cadre of people chosen to select their choices. Award season responds and builds the consensus based on those choices, which involve like four or five people per category. They list the jury after each win.

The 2025 Gotham TV Award Winners:

Breakthrough Comedy Series, presented by Matt Rogers and James Scully

The Studio

Evan Goldberg, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Frida Perez, Seth Rogen, creators; Josh Fagan, Evan Goldberg, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Alex McAtee, Frida Perez, Seth Rogen, James Weaver, executive producers (Apple TV+)

The Breakthrough Comedy Series jury included: Annette Davey, Lucy DeVito, Janine Nabers, Jaz Sinclair, and Jon Tenney

Breakthrough Drama Series, presented by Esther McGregor and Dominique Thorne

The Pitt

R. Scott Gemmill, creator; Simran Baidwan, R. Scott Gemmill, Michael Hissrich, Erin Jontow, John Wells,

Noah Wyle, executive producers (HBO | Max)

The Breakthrough Drama Series jury included: Nikole Beckwith, Marcus Gardley, Chris Giliberti, and James Ponsoldt

Breakthrough Limited Series, presented by Stephanie March and Jeffrey Sharp

Adolescence

Stephen Graham, Jack Thorne, creators; Philip Barantini, Emily Feller, Dede Gardner, Stephen Graham, Mark

Herbert, Jeremy Kleiner, Brad Pitt, Jack Thorne, Hannah Walters, Nina Wolarsky, executive producers

(Netflix)

The Breakthrough Limited Series jury included: Colin Bucksey, Colette Burson, Riley Keough, Don McKellar, and Jurnee Smollett

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series, presented by Alina Cho

Social Studies

Lauren Greenfield, creator; Frank Evers, Lauren Greenfield, executive producers (FX/Hulu)

The Breakthrough Nonfiction Series jury included: Bonni Cohen, Eli B. Despres, Prentice Penny, Angela Tucker, and Jamila Wignot

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Comedy Series, presented by Matt Rogers and James Scully

Julio Torres, Fantasmas

Released by HBO | Max

The Outstanding Lead Performance in a Comedy Series jury included: Aurora Guerrero

Chris Perfetti, Meredith Scardino, and Jez Scharf

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama Series, presented by Carrie Coon

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Released by CBS

The Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama Series jury included: DeMane Davis, Molly Smith Metzler, Ryan O’Nan, Zine Tseng, and Julie Yorn

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Limited Series, presented by Justine Lupe and AnnaSophia Robb

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Released by Netflix

The Outstanding Lead Performance in a Limited Series jury included: Anna Boden, Jessica Gunning, Mike Makowsky, and Elizabeth Perkins

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Comedy Series, presented by Wally Baram, Mary Beth Barone, and Benito Skinner

Poorna Jagannathan, Deli Boys

Released by Hulu

The Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Comedy Series jury included: Anna Chlumsky, Nia DaCosta, Matt Rogers, Graham Wagner, and Hoa Xuande

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series, presented by Shawn Hatosy and Britt Lower

Ben Whishaw, Black Doves

Released by Netflix

The Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series jury included: Ryan Broussard, Marissa Jo Cerar, Jill Footlick, Rachel Kondo, and Ji-young Yoo

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Limited Series, presented by Sam Nivola and Chase Sui Wonders

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Released by Netflix

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Released by FX / Hulu

The Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Limited Series jury included: Ryan Cunningham, Daniel Ings, Jon Levin, and Justin Marks

Outstanding Original Film, Broadcast or Streaming, presented by Diego Luna

Pee-wee as Himself

Matt Wolf, director; Emma Tillinger Koskoff, producer (HBO | Max)

The Outstanding Original Film, Broadcast or Streaming jury included: Alex Coco, Julie Goldstein, André Holland, and Celine Rattray

Outstanding Performance in an Original Film, presented by Martine and Julio Torres

Aaron Pierre, Rebel Ridge

Released by Netflix

The Outstanding Performance in an Original Film jury included: Ryan Destiny, Bill Holderman, Jayme Lemons, and Danielle Macdonald

These wins aren’t particularly terrible. They’re worthy shows and performances. They do exist in a very small insulated bubble where these stories matter. Maybe that’s the point of the Gothams. They exist for the kinds of people who know what they are at all. Don’t be surprised is most of these wins repeat throughout the year.