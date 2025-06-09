Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Not much has happened this week regarding Oscar news, or industry news for that matter. It’s the quiet before the major summer storm with F1 and the superhero films slated to come out in July. Really, it’s time for filmgoers to cross off some blind spots and enjoy the start of summer (if you are in a place where warm weather is approaching).

For me, besides the classic film watching, the real project I was able to finally see in New York was Mike Flanagan’s The Life of Chuck, which was one of my most anticipated for the year following its TIFF audience award triumph over Sean Baker and Jacques Audiard’s movies from last year. Regardless of my personal feelings regarding Flanagan’s film, it’s abundantly clear why it won at Toronto. In addition to being the most positively reviewed premiere of the fest, it’s just a crowd-pleasing adaptation of a Stephen King work. Truly, that’s something so many people can get behind and root for.

On top of being a very highly buzzed about title, it also has a unique personality, and swings for a big things (a slighter version of Malick’s The Tree of Life would probably be the biggest comparison I could make, but don’t expect it to have the same impact or have the same ambition as stated before). Tom Hiddleston does the most with what he has, as do Jacob Tremblay and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Still, it is really Mark Hamill who many will remember, from his monologues to the quieter moments in his supporting turn. Whether or not this will be an awards push for the film remains to be seen.

Oscar prospects

Mixed signals of its true awards potential have surfaced in Oscar Twitter’s realm regarding Flanagan’s movie. Some are steadfast in its TIFF audience win, believing the stat is unbreakable, though its release the following year muddles the comparison. However, akin to what happened with A24 last year with Sing Sing, and how the more internationally acclaimed project, The Brutalist, ended up becoming their top priority, many believe Neon is full speed ahead with their Cannes titles, which include everything from Trier’s Sentimental Value, and the Palme winner, Jafar Panahi’s It Was Just An Accident.

In my honest opinion, I stick to the notion that this is the writing/acting film of the year, one that seems to happen almost every Oscar season

2024 – A Real Pain, Sing Sing

2023 – None

2022 – Living

2021 – The Lost Daughter

2020 – One Night in Miami, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (though this was a sliding scale)

Others argue this could be the lone screenplay nominee that also pops up occasionally

2024 – September 5

2023 – May December

2022 – Glass Onion

2021 – none but The Worst Person In The World was eligible in International Feature, thus changing the correlation

2020 – The White Tiger

As Oscar followers, we always try to find these little things that seem to pop up every now and then. Regarding Flanagan’s work, I was impressed with what he was attempting to adapt and convey (how life is both individual and collective). The dance number everyone has been talking about really elevates the film overall.

I would not change much for updated Oscar predictions, perhaps just Casting, where I think the next Knives Out might be too undeniable to miss.

Best Picture

Marty Supreme Sentimental Value Sinners One Battle After Another Wicked: For Good Ann Lee After the Hunt Jay Kelly Bugonia It Was Just an Accident

Best Director

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another Mona Fastvold, Ann Lee Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Best Actress

Amanda Seyfried, Ann Lee June Squibb, Eleanor the Great Julia Roberts, After the Hunt Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

Best Actor

Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme Jeremy Allen White, Deliver Me from Nowhere Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another George Clooney, Jay Kelly Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best Supporting Actress

Gwyneth Paltrow, Marty Supreme Ayo Edebri, After The Hunt Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actor

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly Sean Penn, One Battle After Another Mark Hamill, The Life of Chuck Stephen Graham, Deliver Me from Nowhere

Best Original Screenplay

Sentimental Value Marty Supreme Jay Kelly Sinners After the Hunt

Best Adapted Screenplay

One Battle After Another Bugonia The Life of Chuck Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Hedda

Best Casting

Sinners Marty Supreme Wicked: For Good Deliver Me From Nowhere Wake Up Dead Man

Best Cinematography

Ann Lee Frankenstein Marty Supreme One Battle After Another Sound of Falling

Best Editing

Marty Supreme One Battle After Another Sentimental Value Sinners After the Hunt

Best Production Design

Wicked: For Good Frankenstein Ann Lee Avatar: Fire and Ash Sinners

Best Costume Design

Wicked: For Good Frankenstein Ann Lee Sinners Hamnet

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein Wicked: For Good The Smashing Machine Sinners 28 Years Later

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash Superman Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning The Fantastic Four: First Steps Wicked: For Good

Best Sound

F1 Sinners Avatar: Fire and Ash Wicked: For Good Warfare

Best Score

Sinners One Battle After Another Ann Lee Frankenstein F1

Best Original Song

Wicked: For Good Ann Lee Relentless (Diane Warren Biopic) Wicked Song #2 Bruce Springsteen song for Deliver Me From Nowhere

Also make sure to catch Coogler’s Sinners on PVOD if you missed it in theaters

If you want to follow me on twitter (x), the link is here

If you want to follow me on letterboxd, the link is here