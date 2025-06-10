Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Eddington feels timely, especially for a certain kind of person. They might be stuck in the middle, confused about what is happening in this country now, or at least what happened in the transformative year of 2020. It is the job of artists (in a healthy society) to express their thoughts in a confusing time and do so honestly. We do not live in a society that encourages that. We live in a society that prefers art to be in full compliance with the orders of the day. YAWN. Here is Eddington:

I don’t think anyone comes out of this clean, but I haven’t seen the movie. I admire anyone who bravely sets forth to attempt to tell the truth in a time of deception.