Amidst a flurry of recent political news that undoubtedly will be a talking point for so many of us, the summer movie season is finally starting to kick off with highly anticipated titles. Though Celine Song’s Materialists (which I found to have some issues, as noted on my letterboxd account), and Mike Flanagan’s The Life of Chuck are attempting to make their presences known for indie cinemas and artisan theaters, now is the time for the big tentpoles to present themselves for the general public.

The first, and for many, an anticipated release for the summer is Joseph Kosinski’s follow-up to Top Gun: Maverick, F1. An original, high-budget racing movie is one that hopefully will get people into the theaters. The only real issue with it, and one I will expand upon alongside Materialists, which regrettably is why people aren’t taking it seriously for awards, comes down to the critic hive mind and the mindset that it just isn’t as good as the director’s previous work.

The Expectation of Follow-ups

There is a reason why so many directors who end up crafting best picture winners are so unlikely to follow it up with the same success, and it comes down to expectation. This is true for filmmakers who are “discovered” in a certain year, and suddenly, people are highly anticipating what comes after. The problem is how this interferes with our expectations, which is why so many (including yours truly) were taken aback by what Celine Song had put together for Materialists, and possibly, why people weren’t so enamored with F1. The Oscar potential for Kosinski’s film will probably be fought out in the techs, with a small but lingering chance of a Best Picture nom, though this is highly unlikely given all that has been said.

How This Resonates to Best Picture

Akin to what Sasha wrote this Friday, the building blocks of a Best Picture contender have changed somewhat in recent years, but some things remain the same. At least in my eyes, three components remain in how a film keeps itself afloat in an awards race.

A Passionate Narrative or Story Respect for the Filmmaker or what was Accomplished Something the Industry Can’t Ignore or Reject

At least one of these three aspects propels a film forward for a nomination. When it comes to a win, though, a film often (especially in this day and age) needs all three to contend.

This is part of the reason it’s so hard for a filmmaker who was previously nominated to have an Oscar moment. Anointing someone who hasn’t had their chance yet or was always on the outside looking in (Sean Baker, Chloe Zhao, Bong Joon-Ho, Guillermo Del Toro) is something that SO many industry voters rally behind. Christopher Nolan remains the only filmmaker in the past couple of years to accomplish this, and he checked off all three in overwhelming fashion.

Many think Ryan Coogler’s Sinners does exactly this, and though I see the narrative, respect, and industry love, I can’t go there quite yet. It’s easily solidified itself as a top-five contender, but with less acclaim overseas (amid a growing international academy), it could face some hurdles. Film Twitter is behind Sentimental Value, and though it has the acclaim, it also has the perceived frontrunner label, which can become a hindrance.

I keep coming back to Marty Supreme and how, coupled with a film festival presence, the love for the Safdies (alongside Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine, while Josh has this), and the love for Chalamet, plus its potential populist appeal, we might have a stealth underdog on our hands. It’s tough to read, but hopefully, with Venice announcing its lineup next month, we’ll have some more talk regarding what is coming out this year.

Oscar Predictions

Not much has changed this week, but I hope to see F1 as soon as possible when it releases. I have moved The Life of Chuck down in a few categories because many are starting to perceive it as a flop, unfortunately, and Elio, having a problematic box office weekend, is putting together a bad narrative for it.

Best Picture

Marty Supreme Sentimental Value Sinners One Battle After Another Wicked: For Good Ann Lee After the Hunt Jay Kelly Bugonia It Was Just an Accident

Best Director

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another Mona Fastvold, Ann Lee Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Best Actress

Amanda Seyfried, Ann Lee June Squibb, Eleanor the Great Julia Roberts, After the Hunt Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

Best Actor

Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another George Clooney, Jay Kelly Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best Supporting Actress

Gwyneth Paltrow, Marty Supreme Ayo Edebri, After The Hunt Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actor

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly Sean Penn, One Battle After Another Stephen Graham, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere Mark Hamill, The Life of Chuck

Best Original Screenplay

Sentimental Value Marty Supreme Jay Kelly Sinners After the Hunt

Best Adapted Screenplay

One Battle After Another Bugonia Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Hedda The Life of Chuck

Best Casting

Sinners Marty Supreme Wicked: For Good Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere Wake Up Dead Man

Best Cinematography

Ann Lee Frankenstein Marty Supreme One Battle After Another Sound of Falling

Best Editing

Marty Supreme Sentimental Value Sinners After the Hunt One Battle After Another

Best Production Design

Wicked: For Good Frankenstein Ann Lee Avatar: Fire and Ash Sinners

Best Costume Design

Wicked: For Good Frankenstein Ann Lee Sinners Hamnet

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein Wicked: For Good The Smashing Machine Sinners 28 Years Later

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash Superman Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning The Fantastic Four: First Steps Wicked: For Good

Best Sound

F1 Sinners Avatar: Fire and Ash Wicked: For Good Warfare

Best Score

Sinners One Battle After Another Ann Lee Frankenstein F1

Best Original Song

Wicked: For Good Ann Lee Relentless (Diane Warren Biopic) Wicked Song #2 Bruce Springsteen song for Deliver Me From Nowhere

Best International Feature

Sentimental Value The Secret Agent Sound Of Falling Sirât It Was Just an Accident (though if it is not submitted considering the director’s relationship with the country and no one picks it up, I would go with All That’s Left of you)

Best Animated Feature

A Magnificent Life Little Amélie or the Character of Rain Arco Zootopia 2 Elio

Best Documentary Feature

The Perfect Neighbor Mr. Nobody Againt Putin Cutting Through Rocks Seeds André Is an Idiot

