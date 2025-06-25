Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Before 9/11, when iPhones and social media turned America into a surveillance state and panopticon, there was a guy who lived in a Toys R Us to evade capture. Now, director Derek Cianfrance and Channing Tatum have brought him back to life.

“Based on an unbelievable true story, Roofman follows Jeffrey Manchester (Channing Tatum), a former Army Ranger and struggling father who turns to robbing McDonald’s restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs, earning him the nickname: Roofman. After escaping prison, he secretly lives inside a Toys “R” Us for six months, surviving undetected while planning his next move. But when he falls for Leigh (Kirsten Dunst), a divorced mom drawn to his undeniable charm, his double life begins to unravel, setting off a compelling and suspenseful game of cat and mouse as his past closes in.”

The film also stars Kirsten Dunst and Peter Dinklage. What caught my interest about this movie was its director. If Derek Cianfrance (Blue Valentine, The Place Beyond the Pines) is involved, this is more to the story than it seems on the surface. I’m especially interested in Channing Tatum’s performance and wonder if the film is headed for the festival circuit.

This story could only take place in the days before everyone carried a video camera around with them, and cameras weren’t everywhere, recording our every move. Seems like internet sleuths would be all over this story too.

Manchester’s robberies took place between 1998 and 2000. I was already online by then, but we didn’t have a way of taking pictures on our phones, much less phones at all.

The Roofman is big in the true crime world. If you’re interested, there are plenty of videos about it.