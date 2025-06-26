Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

It might be that Yorgos Lanthimos has finally made a movie I might really like. Bugonia, starring Emma Stone, looks really good. Yes, it looks like the safe terrain of “men are bad” but it also seems to lampoon the idea that women are “goddesses” who have taken over.

Here is the teaser:

BUGONIA. A Yorgos Lanthimos film. Starring Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias, and Alicia Silverstone.

Only in theaters October. Two conspiracy-obsessed young men kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth.