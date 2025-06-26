Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

What Hollywood has done to the James Bond franchise should go down in the record books if anyone has the courage to write about the Great Awokening disaster. But nothing got hit as hard as James Bond. How does a guy like that fit into the Woketopia Hollywood has become? Strident puritans, freaked out women, intimacy coordinators, woke scolds, people watching you, cameras watching you, an ever-hungry beast that needs to be fed with the next sacrifice — how can anything survive that, least of all a tuxedo-clad playboy of the Western world?

Bond, James Bond. Even as a kid I got the joke. Only the worst kind of people would ever be offended and yet– here we are. So Denis Villenueve plans to direct James Bond. Does that mean our Bond will be on a spiritual quest, completely separate from his physical and sexual self? Perhaps he’s reaching his Viagra days anyway and so who cares, right?

The announcement from Amazon:

But don’t bother if it will be correct and well-behaved.

My first James Bond movie was Moonraker, which my sister and I watched together. Back then, we watched everything that came out in the movies because even the worst movies were entertaining.

So if you’re not bringing this kind of thing — why would anyone care?

“Any higher, Mr. Bond and my ears will pop.” Society hasn’t gotten better since Hollywood wrung all of the sexiness out of the James Bond movies. Maybe I am the only person in the world who cares. Probably. Either way, I look forward to it on those conditions. High hopes.