Fans can vote for the winners HERE.

Eight Crunchyroll-available titles were announced as finalists in the 2nd Annual Collision Awards, honoring the best in animation and motion design.

The following films were nominated:

Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK for Best in Style – Film

for Best in Style – Film BLUE LOCK THE MOVIE -EPISODE NAGI- for Best Film

for Best Film HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle for Best Film

for Best Film HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle for Best in Style – Film

for Best in Style – Film SPY x FAMILY CODE: White for Best Film

The following series were nominated:

Dr. STONE NEW WORLD – Season 3 for Best Series – Mature Audience

for Best Series – Mature Audience Kaiju No. 8 – Season 1 for Best Series – Action & Adventure

for Best Series – Action & Adventure Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- for Best Series – Fantasy & Sci-Fi

for Best Series – Fantasy & Sci-Fi Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- for Best in Style – Television

for Best in Style – Television The Apothecary Diaries – Season 1 for Best Series – Drama

Voting is now available on the Audience Choice Rating Platform and is open to all fans through July 11.

All nominated films and series are available to stream on Crunchyroll.com.

Since I know nothing about this, I thought I would ask a writer who happens to know a lot about this. She is also my daughter. Here is what she sent me:

Best Film

Blue Lock The Movie — Episode Nagi took one of the most mysterious and intriguing characters in the series and gave the viewers a much-needed look into his past. Nagi was my favorite character from the moment he first appeared on-screen. Not only was his design striking, but it’s impossible to look away from his soccer plays, and that’s coming from someone who hates watching sports! He was a fan favorite from the start, so it makes sense that he was given his own film. Compared to the other Crunchyroll-hosted nominees, Episode Nagi had the best reception from fans and added the most value to its source material. I can’t speak for how well it would go over with people who haven’t watched the rest of Blue Lock, but the same is true for the other anime films in the running.

Best Series

For the anime-specific nominees, t’s a very tight competition between The Apothecary Diaries – Season 1 and Solo Leveling – Season 2. Both of them are incredible, and they each made huge waves in the anime world when they released. Still, The Apothecary Diaries’ debut season beats out its competitors because of how well it weaves together several concurrent plotlines. Though at first glance it seems like a historical romance, The Apothecary Diaries is an episodic mystery series set in an empire heavily inspired by Ming Dynasty-era China. You’d think each episode has too much to cover: a new mystery for the protagonist Maomao to sink her teeth into, her complicated relationship with the male lead Jinshi, the many conflicts between the Emperor’s concubines and their servants in the Rear Palace. It’s a lot to juggle, but the show nails it every time. You get to know and sympathize with every player in the cases Maomao solves. The animation, historical fashion, and environment design are breathtaking.

Best in Style

Though Solo Leveling – Season 2 has no other anime competitors in this category, it would shoot to the top regardless. It swept the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards for a reason. Every fight scene is incredibly well-choreographed, storyboarded, drawn and colored; the voice acting, both dubbed and subtitled, gave me chills multiple times over; because the protagonist Sung Jinwoo is exceedingly powerful from the start and that power only climbs as the story goes on, his emotional character arc takes a bigger spotlight as his main source of conflict. For a battle shounen series, it doesn’t stray too far from the norm, but its stunning visuals and punchy storytelling still captivated audiences worldwide.