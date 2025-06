Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Here are the winners.



Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary

We Will Dance Again

Paramount+ [See It Now Studios, HOT 8, BBC Storyville, Sipur Studios, Bitachon365, MGM Television, HSCC]

Producer Michal Weits

Director Yariv Mozer

Cinematographer Nir Maman, Shahar Reznik

Writer Yariv Mozer

Executive Producer Orly Arbell, Dorit Hessel, Arturo Interian, Lucie Kon, Sheldon Lazarus, Rinat Klein Maron, Leo Pearlman, Emilio Schenker, Michael Schmidt, Dari Shai, Haim Slutzky, Gideon Tadmor, Ben Turner, Gabe Turner, Ariel Weisbrod, Ben Winston, Terence Wrong, Susan Zirinsky

Supervising Producer Aysu Saliba, Cara Tortora

Field Producer Hagit Segal

Associate Producer Ami Goldman, Megan McBride

Editor Roy Balbirsky, Yasmine Novak

Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary

The Sixth

A24 [Change Content]

Executive Producer Ben Cotner, Emily Osborne

Line Producer Grace Sin

Co-Executive Producer Adriana Banta, Sarba Das, Marissa Torres Ericson

Senior Producer Lauren Hafner Addison

Coordinating Producer Rebecca M. Abraham

Field Producer Margaret McEvoy

Editor Jeff Consiglio, Chrystie Martinez Gouz

Additional Cinematography Neil Barrett, Michael Crommett, Bahadir Gurel, Stephen Jeter, Samuel Kretchmar, Caz Rubacky

Additional Dialogue Editor Rusty Dunn

Additional Line Producer Cristina DiLegge, Michael Saffran, Kathleen Simmonds

Additional Music Christopher Knight, Tomás Videla

Additional Re-recording Mixer Tristan Baylis

Animator Michael Merlino, Sean Vickery

Archival Consultant Nino Shengelaia, Julia Squilla

Archival Researcher Sophie ReVeal

Assistant Editor Evan Gross

Associate Producer / Archival Researcher Jason Goldberg

Colorist Marcy Robinson

Composer H. Scott Salinas

DI Assist Rebecca Conner, Myahdellese Jones

DI Executive Producer Chris Peterson

DI Producer Tiffany Gale

Dialogue Editor Peter Russell

Finishing Editor Alex Hartley

Lead Designer / Animator Chris Bialkowski

Music Editor Jakob Freudendahl

Post Production Supervisor Kevin Otte

Producer / Director / Cinematographer Sean Fine

Re-recording Mixer Tom Paul

Senior DI Producer Megan Rumph P a g e | 3

Sound Recordists Brian Buckley, Spencer Smith

Visual Effects Editor Andres Marte

Writer / Director / Producer Andrea Nix Fine

Outstanding Social Issue Documentary

Two American Families: 1991-2024

FRONTLINE

PBS

Producer / Director / Editor Tom Casciato

Executive Producer Raney Aronson-Rath

Managing Editor Andrew Metz

Senior Producer Nina Chaudry, Frank Koughan

Reporter Bill Moyers

Editor Andrew Fredericks

Producer / Director / Writer Kathleen Hughes

Outstanding Investigative Documentary

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders

Netflix [Stardust Frames, Duplass Brothers Productions]

Producer Maggie Ambrose, Shuli Harel

Director Zachary Treitz

Cinematographer Brett Jutkiewicz, Chris Messina

Executive Producer Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass, Mel Eslyn, Christian Hansen, Juliana Lembi, Zachary Treitz, Chapman Way, Maclain Way

Co-Producer Carolyn Craddock

Field Producer Jeremy Koch, Rachel Walden

Cameraperson Matt Clegg, Mattia Palombi

Investigative Reporter Christian Hansen

Editor Joshua Banville, Jay Deuby, Sean Frechette, Eric Schuman, Seth Skundrick P a g e | 4

Outstanding Historical Documentary

Tsunami: Race Against Time

National Geographic [Blast Films]

Producer Arantxa Hernandez Barthe

Director Daniel Bogado

Cinematographer Charlie Laing, DUANE McCLUNIE

Executive Producer Danny Horan, Carolyn Payne, Tanya Winston

Line Producer Samara Midler, Laura Miller

Series Producer James Parris

Archive Producer Siobhan Harvey

Editor Audinga Kucinskaite, Bruce Law, Chris Nicholls, Livia Serpa

Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary

Madu

Disney + [Disney Branded Television, Hunting Lane Films]

Producer Rachel Halilej, Katie McNeill, Jamie Patricof

Director Joel Kachi Benson

Director / Producer Matt Ogens

Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary

Hunt for the Oldest DNA

NOVA

PBS [Handful of Films, HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, NOVA/GBH, ZDF, DR Danish Broadcasting Corporation]

Producer Ally Barry, Richard Stone, Sandra Tober

Executive Producer Sean B. Carroll, Julia Cort, John Rubin, Chris Schmidt

Editor Jay Macmillan, Jen Randall, Tim Symes

Writer / Director / Executive Producer Niobe Thompson P a g e | 5

Outstanding Nature Documentary

Paul Nicklen & Cristina Mittermeier: Win or Die

Photographer

National Geographic [Little Monster Films]

Cinematographer Ronan Killeen, Alex Pritz

Executive Producer Anna Barnes, Jimmy Chin, Betsy Forhan, Pagan Harleman, Chris Kugelman, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Line Producer Suzanne Giordano

Co-Executive Producer Brent Kunkle

Editorial Producer Shelby Hougui

Editor Nick August Perna

Archival Producer Michael Churton

Assistant Editor Luz Zamora

Post Supervisor Peter Jensen

Senior Line Producer Stephanie Stoltzfus

VP Production Aideen Kane

Outstanding Business and Economic Documentary

Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy

Netflix [Grain Media]

Producer Flora Bagenal

Director Nic Stacey

Cinematographer Brendan McGinty

Writer Nic Stacey

Executive Producer Chloe Leland, Alexander Marengo, Orlando Von Einsiedel

Line Producer Alexander Brunati

Editor Samuel R Santana P a g e | 6

Outstanding Crime and Justice Documentary

The Truth vs. Alex Jones

HBO | Max [HBO Documentary Films, AMOS Pictures]

Producer Marguerite Gaudin

Executive Producer Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller

Supervising Producer Anna Klein

Associate Producer Milo Riley-Smith

Editor William Grayburn, Peter Haddon

Director / Producer / Cinematographer Dan Reed

Outstanding Short Documentary

The Dirty Business of Monkey Laundering

Bloomberg Investigates

Bloomberg

Producer Adrianne Jeffries

Cinematographer David Dominguez

Co-Executive Producer Neville Gillett, Kyle Kramer, Jordan Oplinger

Series Producer Leila Hussain

Reporter Jonathan Franklin

Cameraperson Nicholas Bennett, Ryan Cavataro, Anton Delgado, Josh Deveaux, Beau Molloy, Chris Mosson, Paul Overstrom, Wes Reel, Alexander Thornburg, Gialcarlo Zevallos

Editor Victoria Blackburne-Daniell

Editorial Producer David Rovella P a g e | 7

Best Documentary

The Sing Sing Chronicles

MSNBC [NBC News Studios, MSNBC Films, Trilogy Films]

Producer Sadie Bass, Lauren Capps, Nick McElroy

Cinematographer John Bentley, Bryant Fisher, Sean Gallagher, Rich White

Executive Producer Andy Berg, Liz Cole, Elizabeth Fischer, Rashida Jones, Rebecca Kutler, Amanda Spain

Line Producer Amanda Moore

Associate Producer Meghan Shiels

Post Producer Alex Pilkington

Editor Sonia Gonzalez-Martinez, Rosie Walunas

Co-Editor Dave Monteagudo

Assistant Editor Daniel Barbour, David Scherker

Director / Executive Producer Dawn Porter

Executive Producer / Cinematographer Dan Slepian

Executive Producer / Showrunner Kimberley Ferdinando

Outstanding Writing – Documentary

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story

National Geographic [Silverback Films]

Writer Charlie Hamilton James

Outstanding Research – Documentary

The Grab

Center for Investigative Reporting Studios [Magnolia Pictures, Participant Media, Rocklin | Faust, Impact Partners]

Researcher McKenzie Funk, Nathan Halverson, JoeBill Muñoz, Mallory Newman, Amanda Pike, David Ritsher, Emma C. Schwartz, Yinuo Shi P a g e | 8

Outstanding Direction – Documentary

Frida

Prime Video [Imagine Documentaries, TIME Studios]

Director Carla Gutiérrez

Outstanding Cinematography – Documentary

Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough

Netflix [CBC, Sky, Humble Bee Films]

Director of Photography Kevin Flay, Hugo Kitching

Cameraperson James Aldred, Luke Barnett, Ralph Bower, Duncan Brake, Tavish Campbell, Rod Clarke, Ben Cunningham, Filipe Deandrade, Adam Horder, Deirdre Leowinata, Katie Mayhew, Sam Meyrick, Roger Munns, Duncan Parker, Robin Smith, Romilly Spiers, Gavin Thurston, Darren West, Mark Yates

Outstanding Editing – Documentary

Blink

National Geographic [MRC, EYESTEELFILM, National Geographic Documentary Films, Fishbowl Films, Motive]

Editor Ryan Mullins, Miranda Yousef

Associate Editor Rachelle Hamilton

Outstanding Graphic Design – Documentary

Omnivore

Apple TV+ [Fifth Season, Film 45]

Designer Margherita Premuroso

Lead Designer Sky Bird

Animator Steven Do, Cindy SooHoo, Trix Taylor

Creative Lead Benjamin Woodlock

Designer / Animator Steve Biggert

Graphics Editor Rachel Fowler, Javier Gonzalez P a g e | 9

Outstanding Music Composition – Documentary

Endurance

National Geographic [A Little Dot Studios, Consequential, History Hit Production, Little Monster Films, National Geographic Documentary Films]

Composer Daniel Pemberton

Outstanding Sound – Documentary

Earthsounds

Apple TV+ [Offspring Films]

Sound Recordist Marc Anderson

Sound Editor Jonny Crew, Tom Mercer, Tim Owens, Luke O’Connell, Owen Peters, Owen Shirley

Dubbing Mixer Graham Wild

Foley Artist Paul Ackerman, Rory Joseph, Myles Ackerman Smith

Foley Editor Ellie Bowler

Sound Supervisor Kate Hopkins

Outstanding Lighting Direction – Documentary

Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial

Netflix [Smuggler Entertainment, Third Eye Motion Picture Company]

Director of Photography Jeff Hutchens P a g e | 10

Outstanding Art Direction / Set Decoration / Scenic Design – Documentary

You’re Being Lied To About Voter Fraud. Here’s the Truth.

The New York Times Opinion

The New York Times [Sharp As Knives]

Creative Director Neil Makhija

Art Director Jim Batt, Kim Boekbinder, Molly Crabapple

Outstanding Promotional Announcement – Documentary

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story

National Geographic [Silverback Films, Silk Factory]

Executive Producer Chris Spencer

Creative Director Nicole Strong

Producer Michael Knopf, Mihaela Muhtarova

Design Director Carla Daeninckx

Editor Martin Wrench

Executive Creative Director Andrew Snook

Project Manager Isabella Alonzo

Senior Writer / Producer David Numbers

Outstanding Regional Documentary

The Holly

Rocky Mountain Public Media [Heartland Chapter]

Director / Producer Julian Rubinstein

Producer Dia Sokol Svage, Donnie l. Betts