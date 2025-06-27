Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

From Variety:

TIFF organizers announced on Thursday the first five titles of its official selection, all of which are set to world premiere in Canada. They are Soderbergh’s “The Christophers,” DaCosta’s “Hedda,” Alejandro Amenábar’s “The Captive,” Sung-hyun Byun’s “Good News” and Chandler Levack’s “Mile End Kicks.”

The Christophers–the plot from wikipedia, “Estranged children of a well known artist employ a forger to finish his incomplete paintings in order to sell them.” Starring Ian McKellen, Michaela Coel, James Corden and Jessica Gunning, directed by Steven Soderbergh.

Hedda — the plot from Google AI, “Hedda, a woman trapped in a loveless marriage and stifled by societal expectations. She manipulates those around her, including her husband George Tesman and his rival Eilert Lovborg, and ultimately leads Lovborg to his tragic death and herself to suicide.” It is based on Henrik Ibson’s Hedda Gabler, starring Tessa Thompson, directed by Nia DaCosta.

The Captive (Spanish: El cautivo) (from Wikipedia) “is an upcoming adventure drama film directed by Alejandro Amenábar. It stars Julio Peña as Miguel de Cervantes, tackling the latter’s spell in captivity in Algiers. It is a Spanish-Italian co-production.”

Good News — Netflix film, “set in 1970 and depicts the suspicious operation of people gathered to land a hijacked plane by any means necessary,” directed by Sung-hyun Byun. StarringSul Kyung Gu, Hong Kyung, and Ryoo Seung Bum. “The film will delve into the intricate mind games, conflicts, and constantly shifting relationships among those involved in the secret operation surrounding the hijacking incident.”

Mile End Kicks (from Wikipedia) “is a Canadian romantic comedy film, directed by Chandler Levack and slated for release in 2025. Based in part on Levack’s own young adulthood prior to becoming a professional music critic and filmmaker, the film stars Barbie Ferreira as Grace Pine, a young woman who moves to Montreal, Quebec, with the goal of writing a book about Alanis Morissette’s album Jagged Little Pill, but instead becomes romantically involved with two members of an indie rock band and takes a job as the band’s publicist.”

Tiff takes place this year, Sept. 4 through 14.