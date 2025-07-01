Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Watching the trailer for Sentimental Value made my heart hurt. Why can’t Hollywood tell stories like this anymore? I know why. Power dynamics of the new ideology that has infected every corner of American society must always be at play because that’s how we raised whole generations to think. This is refreshing because it doesn’t have to exist in that world (Europeans are excused from the madness).

But how nice to see a trailer that just tells a story, one that is free from that oppressive guilt that is always at play in front of and behind the camera. Here is the trailer for what will be a strong Oscar contender:

“Sisters Nora and Agnes reunite with their estranged father, the charismatic Gustav, a once-renowned director who offers stage actress Nora a role in what he hopes will be his comeback film. When Nora turns it down, she soon discovers he has given her part to an eager young Hollywood star. Suddenly, the two sisters must navigate their complicated relationship with their father — and deal with an American star dropped right into the middle of their complex family dynamics.”

Directed by: Joaquim Trier (Winner of Grand Prize in Cannes)

Starring: Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgard, Elle Fanning