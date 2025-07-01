Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Running Man looks to be exactly the kind of movie to bring people back to theaters, but it also might be something more than just a blockbuster. It looks like it could slot in to the Best Picture Ten under certain circumstances. Glen Powell? Colman Domingo?

Here is the trailer:

It looks awesome. It’s Squid Game before Squid Game.

Directed by Edgar Wright

Adapted by Wright/Michael Bacall from a short story by Stephen King

Also starring Jayme Lawson, William H. Macy, Michael Cera and Josh Brolin

“​In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward. Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall.”