Running Man looks to be exactly the kind of movie to bring people back to theaters, but it also might be something more than just a blockbuster. It looks like it could slot in to the Best Picture Ten under certain circumstances. Glen Powell? Colman Domingo?
Here is the trailer:
It looks awesome. It’s Squid Game before Squid Game.
Directed by Edgar Wright
Adapted by Wright/Michael Bacall from a short story by Stephen King
Also starring Jayme Lawson, William H. Macy, Michael Cera and Josh Brolin
“In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward. Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall.”