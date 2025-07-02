Kinocheck has assembled a montage of trailers for movies coming in July.
Because of Sinners and a few other hits this year, the box office rebound will feel real by the end of it, as Hollywood tries to drag itself out of collapse. Superman, Oh, Hi catch my attention. The horror movies look pretty good, like I Know What You Did Last Summer and The Home.
Included in this compilation are
00:00 The Best Upcoming Movies in July 2025
00:03 Jurassic World: Rebirth
02:37 Superman
05:35 The Fantastic Four: First Steps
07:58 Guns Up
10:14 Monster Island
11:48 Osiris
13:46 Heads of State
16:22 Happy Gilmore 2
18:41 Ice Road: Vengeance
20:59 The Old Guard 2
23:21 Hot Milk
25:08 Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires
27:10 Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight
29:19 Oh, Hi!
31:31 Smurfs
33:52 I Know What You Did Last Summer
36:16 Eddington
37:16 The Home
39:06 Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado