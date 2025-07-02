Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Kinocheck has assembled a montage of trailers for movies coming in July.

Because of Sinners and a few other hits this year, the box office rebound will feel real by the end of it, as Hollywood tries to drag itself out of collapse. Superman, Oh, Hi catch my attention. The horror movies look pretty good, like I Know What You Did Last Summer and The Home.

Included in this compilation are

00:00 The Best Upcoming Movies in July 2025

00:03 Jurassic World: Rebirth

02:37 Superman

05:35 The Fantastic Four: First Steps

07:58 Guns Up

10:14 Monster Island

11:48 Osiris

13:46 Heads of State

16:22 Happy Gilmore 2

18:41 Ice Road: Vengeance

20:59 The Old Guard 2

23:21 Hot Milk

25:08 Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires

27:10 Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight

29:19 Oh, Hi!

31:31 Smurfs

33:52 I Know What You Did Last Summer

36:16 Eddington

37:16 The Home

39:06 Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado