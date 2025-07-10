Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

A friend of mine recently wrote to me to say that Manhattan is a great movie, regardless of what people say about Woody Allen. I thought about it for a while. He was right. It is. But why? What makes it so persistently great? Because it tells the truth — the truth about human nature, the truth about Woody Allen, the truth about the time and place of Manhattan at the end of the 1970s.

How is it still a good movie with everything we know about Woody Allen and what is depicted in that movie? An older man dating a teenager whose heart he breaks as he chases the woman society thinks he should be with: older, educated, hilariously pretentious Diane Keaton.

What we can see looking back on it now is that it comments on feminism of the 1970s and how, by the end of that era, it was facing a backlash. We saw this in the film that won that year, Kramer vs. Kramer, and we saw it in Network. These films dared to criticize the educated women who chose something else other than being wives and mothers.

Why was it facing a backlash? I don’t know exactly but I do know that when I grew up in the 1980s no one would dare call themselves a feminist lest they never get a date again. How it came to be so toxic to society I do not know except to look at how the pendulum was swinging. By 1980, the Democrats or the Left, were exhausted and wanted to turn the page. They didn’t want to sleep in their vans and be broke. They wanted decent lives, good jobs, mortgages, families. We saw this shift depicted in The Big Chill, a film that told the truth about that time.

But back to Manhattan, even back then, Woody Allen was criticized for mocking feminists in the depiction of Keaton’s character. But of course, because it’s a brilliant film written by a brilliant mind the Keaton character is not everything she seems. We see her thaw out and become a fully flawed human.

Manhattan is about people who can’t live up to their ideals of who they should be. This is set up in the film’s opening when the main character grapples with how to depict himself in print. The truth or the idealized version of the truth.

I often turned to Manhattan and other films by Woody Allen to deepen my understanding of human nature and nobody did it better. Did I get so caught up in his movies that I forgot there was a flawed human being making them? Yes, I did. But I also know that the work stands on its own, just like Chinatown does and for exactly the same reasons.

Do we see movies even remotely like this anymore? No, we do not. We see movies that are apologies — at best — for our perceived crimes. We see movies that depict an idealized version of an intersectional, diverse America. What is in short supply is the truth.

Why was Anora so good? Because it told the truth. That doesn’t mean it has to be the factual, literal truth, but the essence of it must be rooted in truth. Universal truths don’t exist anymore in Hollywood films because in Hollywood, and on the Left writ large, they believe there are “good” people and “bad” people. It is strident puritanism at its worst.

The Brutalist, in my opinion, does not tell THE truth. It reflects the viewpoint of society of a collectivist’s mindset. That doesn’t make it a bad movie, but its story is only meaningful to those looking for a magic mirror that reassures them they are the “good” people and those depicted on screen are the “bad” people. Their crimes will always be, to today’s Left, visited upon the marginalized. They’re rapist, they’re racists, they’re bigots, etc.

How boring that binary has made Hollywood storytelling. When art becomes merely a delivery device for THE MESSAGE, that’s when it becomes all but useless as art. Most people don’t even bother with movies anymore — or television shows — because they know they have become agenda-driven and thus, artificial.

Orson Wells made Citizen Kane in the era of the Hays Code but still managed to tell a great story because he told the truth, not about William Randolph Hearst, but about human nature. He doesn’t turn Kane into a martyr or a villain. We don’t watch that movie and think: it’s about a white man so why should we care? We dig back into it again and again not because it depicts a rich man’s demise, but because in Kane we see ourselves, our own fruitless quests, our own useless lives, our own unfulfilled dreams.

Citizen Kane would be just as good if it centered around anyone of any race. It could be about Madonna. Or Kanye. But to be really good it would have to tell the cold, hard truth about fame, about wealth, about human nature. You can’t do that if you believe half the country — millions of Americans — are “bad” because of how they voted, or if you have decided to rank people by skin color or gender.

The biggest problem is that the Hollywood of today has fused so totally and completely with the Democratic Party, they have no freedom when it comes to storytelling. As an example, from Just Jared:

It’s so bad that no one who produces films or comedy or television shows CAN be critical of the former administration because they see themselves as part of it. Recently, a youtube comedian Kareem Rahma filmed a “take” with Kamala Harris in the run-up to the election. But it was so bad they had to deep six it, lest it hurt her chances of winning.

Once again, that’s the better story, that her interview was so bad they had to shelve it, just as the story of the Biden debate that was so bad George Clooney had to write an op-ed that would result in pushing out Joe Biden, who did not want to leave, and installing Kamala Harris only to lose to Trump again. Hollywood can’t tell that story truthfully. They can only tell it as they know how: with Trump as the ultimate evil and the great tragedy of loss.

Universal stories, however, if they are good can be told in a way that doesn’t reflect the overt propaganda of one side or another. That’s what makes them timeless and great. For instance, in It’s a Wonderful Life, we assume George Bailey is an old school Democrat in the FDR tradition. We assume Mr. Potter is an old school Republican in the image of Herbert Hoover. That does depict a specific slant but not to the point where most of us can’t watch the movie. It was 1946 in post-war America and we were a united country again. FDR was so popular he would serve four terms (though would die in his fourth).

The film isn’t good because it depicts the two political sides and makes the Democrats look good, or that it reflects Christianity because George Bailey is visited by an angel after praying to God. It’s good because it is the truth about our lives — that most of us live lives of quiet desperation with our dreams put on hold and that we could come out of that bitter or appreciative.

The truth: it is a wonderful life. We just have to go through enough hardship to realize it.

Take the film Primary Colors, a film like most of the good films of the 1990s we took for granted. Imagine any filmmaker today making a movie like this that depicted the Clintons as corrupt.

The first scene sets up two campaign operatives who come across dirt on a political rival (he’s secretly gay and his ex-lover is dying of AIDS). The question then becomes are the Clintons so power-hungry they would use this dirt? It’s a test.

But of course they decide to use it, so the Kathy Bates character tells the Bill Clinton character she’ll drag out dirt of her own to stop him.

The truth: the Clintons had to become to win and what the Democrats had to become to elect the first Democrat to serve two full terms since FDR.

The Big Split

Even before Obama was elected, Hollywood had split down two separate paths – the superhero/franchise path and the niche indie film path. It worked out well for Hollywood. They could make money on the Big Macs AND offer the side salad to make it seem like they still cared about your health.

The superhero side of things reflected an event-oriented time at the movies rather than a good story, well told. Jaws and Star Wars might have birthed the blockbuster, but they were good stories with universal appeal. That was replaced by baked-in mythology from long-running franchise movies that most people already knew.

The niche side of things began to represent the upper class as power and wealth shifted from the Right to the Left. Because of that, appealing to the masses in this country was less important than maintaining status inside of the insulated world Hollywood became. Probably nothing explains “what happened” to Hollywood better than that.

Now, it’s easy to see why they can’t tell good stories anymore. They would not even know where to start. I’m not sure they are capable of it and even if they were they are limited severely by the activists who work in Hollywood and cover the industry. My own opinion is that it is not salvagable, that what Hollywood is now it can’t change. This is depressing for me personally because I have always turned to art, to comedy, to fiction to illuminate the truth about the times we’re living through.

But if that truth has to always send the same message, it stops being interesting. “Woke” movies aren’t films that feature a diverse cast. It is only when that diversity stands out as tokenism that it disrupts the telling of a good story — and in Hollywood’s case, that is almost all of the time. Not all of the time, but almost.

Why is Sinners so good? Because it tells the truth.

The truth? The blues that came out of the Mississippi Delta in the 1930s was life saving for an oppressed people who were banished from rising in America and whose music was stolen for others to profit from. Yes, it’s about vampires and mystical ideas – but at its core, it’s the truth. Time and place is accurately depicted and thus, we can ease into the story and put ourselves in the place of those characters.

But not every place in America, and not every story, is diverse and intersectional, no matter how much the Left wants to push that agenda outward to protect the people at the top. Most movies now reflect the reality of the hip, intersectional, modern streets of Manhattan no matter where the story takes place.

If anyone dares object, we hear the caterwauling of a thousand tweets. Much of what has become of culture on the Left was demanded by a generation raised to be militant in their mandates on all things from films to books to comedy to cooking to knitting to architecture to history to education.

That generation was depicted so well in a series of YouTube documentaries about Evergreen College, yet another in a mountain of potential stories that will never and can never be told by today’s Hollywood. Why? Because they can’t face the truth about who they are and what they have become. Even if they know it they can’t speak about it.

When you search “Evergreen College” on YouTube, you’ll see “Evergreen College Documentary Netflix” come up, as though Netfilx would ever, in a million years, tell this story. No, the documentaries are made by youtubers, like Benjamin Boyce:

Why can’t they look at this objectively or critically? Because what happened to Bret Weinstein in that video happened to them and it’s why all of the rich white people who still run everything need to use them as shields to protect themselves.

Great stories must tell the truth, no matter the cost. I will have to wait patiently for a counterculture that has the courage to start telling the stories Hollywood refuses to tell.

Movies can be fun to watch and exciting visual experiences. They can be moving love stories or real life stories of peole from our past. The reason we always respond to the hero’s journey, whether in Top Gun Maverick or Star Wars or Jaws is that it depicts the truth that lives inside most of us – that our lives are about struggle and often suffering. When we can see ourselves in characters on screen, it connects with our desire to transcend our own mundane lives. There is truth in that.