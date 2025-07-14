Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

You might have noticed that we’re fighting a virtual Civil War. Every day, we battle each other for various outrages, like the media narrative, or “the take” on any given event. Every time there is a tragedy, social media users rush frantically to find which side is to blame. They search the voter records as if that will ever prove anything or solve the problem. It never will. But we are at war, and there is very little we seem able to do about it.

This wasn’t as big a deal before Trump won the second time. But after that, it kicked the side that has all of the money, power and culture into a frenzy of fear and paranoia, which might explain why so much of what they do is very much intended ONLY for them. KEEP OUT, they say. You are not welcome in OUR country, they say, unless you agree with us, follow our rules, and choose the causes we believe in.

The two tribes can be roughly summarised as the Virtue Signalers vs. the Trolls. The battles rage in comment sections, on social media, especially on TikTok. But you will find it everywhere, at the Farmer’s Market, on community boards, probably at PTA meetings. I can’t imagine what it must be like to go to school in this climate.

Now, when a movie is released, the same kind of thing plays out. There is a battle over which side it represents or which side it targets. 99% of the time, it’s the Left targeted the Right. It was fine when the Right had all of the power, from the 1950s on through the 1980s. But once power and wealth shifted to the Left (and don’t come at me with billionaires this, and billionaires that — institutional power is on the Left), and then Hollywood chose only one target to hit again and again, movies became predictable. Just throw a red cap on a character in a movie and nothing more needs to be said.

Without getting into a lengthy diatribe about why that lazy thinking has all but wrecked Hollywood, or how everyone needs culture because it feeds the soul and without it, we have no way to fill up our cup. Instead, I’d like to focus on how movies can be turned into weapons of war, and have already this year. The more popular the movie, the more likely it is to be used to divide.

Sinners seemed like a movie for everyone. Ryan Coogler had come out and said he intended it to be a movie like the kind he saw in the 1990s – great movies everyone would be excited about seeing. And it was that, at least for a little while, and then it turned into a war. I mostly saw this unfold on TikTok but I’m sure it was elsewhere. The Left decided white people were walking out – proving their priors that all white people are racists until proven otherwise (no group is as obsessed with race as the American Left).

Many on the Right didn’t even want to see Sinners because they assumed it would be yet another movie that says exactly the same thing every movie in Hollywood says now: here is what is wrong with you and here is how you should think instead. I’ve seen people condemn the movie as “anti-white.” But it would never have made that kind of money if white people – the majority – didn’t see it. As you can see, I’m already dreading this conversation because, to me, Sinners is “just a movie” and a good one at that.

Now, it’s Superman’s turn. The discourse on this movie has soured me on even wanting to see it. The orgasmic reactions from mostly white women on TikTok is telling. Why white women? Because they believe it’s a middle finger to Trump. Whatever it is, they’re giddy with rapture jumping up and down about punk rock and kindness. Is that really the bump or do they just like to be seen?

The most popular take appears to be that it’s “anti-Israel.” You’ll find an array of opinions stating this. A friend told me he thought it was an anti-Putin, pro-Ukraine story. But the most public of these was clickbait from Variety or another Penske media outlet saying it was about illegal immigration, or an “immigrant story.” While there is a faction of people on the Right who are probably anti-immigrant, most of them are anti-illegal immigrant, as most Americans still are.

For both Sinners and Superman, it seemed that audiences’ perception of them as “woke” might hurt their box office, but this didn’t seem to be the case, as it was for Snow White, for Elio, and other box office bombs. In fact, I would wager that Superman is making money because Gen-Z thinks it’s anti-Israel or because so many on the Left believe it to be anti-Trump. That element is what makes it go viral on TiKTok because it becomes both a virtue signal and a weapon of war.

Don’t get me wrong, if it mocked the Left (when pigs fly) the Right would be doing exactly the same thing, laughing and celebrating that they were seen. But we don’t live in that kind of world, Thelma! Or least in that kind of Hollywood. This river flows only one way.

I don’t think a movie can be a hit if it doesn’t go viral on TikTok, sad to say. It’s the only social media site that generates strong buzz now. No one really uses X for that anymore, and Blue Sky is – well – let’s not go there. So it has to be the brain rotting, society ruining algorithmic watering hole of Tik Tok.

I can always tell if a movie will do well by how deeply it’s saturated the app and Superman has.

From Box Office Mojo:

Very few critics are open-minded enough to write about movies vis a vis our cultural war but Critical Drinker does in this piece about Superman. The consensus seems to be no, it’s not ‘woke’ but why did they pretend it was?

I’ve come to the conclusion that all humans have done for most our existence is build tribes and fight wars. It seems like we can’t get ourselves together until we fight them. I have no idea where our war goes from here but things aren’t looking too good.

Either way, I look forward to the day when movies can just be movies.