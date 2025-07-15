Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

The Emmys will be announced this morning. I predict no surprises. It will look a lot like the Oscars — same demo — with a slightly more populist (but not much) bent. I am not heartened by their “Talk Show” nominations but it is what it is: “a perfect little world that only needs some of you.”

Swiping Variety’s prelim list:

Outstanding Talk Series

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Reality Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Traitors”

The rest TBA.