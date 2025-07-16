Oscar season just got a big bounce from this announcement from the Toronto International Film Festival. Below, the “world premiere” are is bold, which means they won’t be going to Telluride or Venice. North American Premiere means they won’t be going to Telluride. I think that’s right.
Galas (in alphabetical order):
The Choral | Nicholas Hytner | UK
World Premiere | Gala Presentation
Homebound | Neeraj Ghaywan | India
North American Premiere | Gala Presentation
Hamnet | Chloé Zhao | UK
Canadian Premiere | Gala Presentation
A Private Life | Rebecca Zlotowski | France
North American Premiere | Gala Presentation
Roofman | Derek Cianfrance | USA
World Premiere | Gala Presentation
She Has No Name | Peter Ho-Sun Chan | China
North American Premiere | Gala Presentation
Special Presentations (in alphabetical order):
Franz | Agnieszka Holland | Czech Republic/Germany/Poland
World Premiere | Special Presentation
The Lost Bus | Paul Greengrass | USA
World Premiere | Special Presentation
Rental Family | HIKARI | USA/Japan
World Premiere | Special Presentation
Steal Away | Clement Virgo | Canada/Belgium
World Premiere | Special Presentation
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery | Rian Johnson | USA
World Premiere | Special Presentation
The 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, presented by Rogers, runs September 4–14, 2025. The full Festival schedule will be released on tiff.net on Tuesday, August 12.
Upcoming announcements:
TIFF Takeover 1: July 21–24
- Mon., Jul. 21: Galas & Special Presentations
- Tue., Jul. 22: Platform & Jury
- Wed., Jul. 23: Discovery
- Thu., Jul. 24: Midnight Madness
Takeover 2: August 5–8
- Tue., Aug. 5: Centrepiece
- Wed., Aug. 6: TIFF Docs
- Thu., Aug. 7: Shortcuts & Primetime
- Fri., Aug. 8: Wavelengths & TIFF Classics