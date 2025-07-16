Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Oscar season just got a big bounce from this announcement from the Toronto International Film Festival. Below, the “world premiere” are is bold, which means they won’t be going to Telluride or Venice. North American Premiere means they won’t be going to Telluride. I think that’s right.

Nicholas Hytner’s The Choral

Agnieszka Holland’s Franz

Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet

Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound

Paul Greengrass’ The Lost Bus

Rebecca Zlotowski’s A Private Life

HIKARI’s Rental Family

Derek Cianfrance’s Roofman

Peter Ho-Sun Chan’s She Has No Name

Clement Virgo’s Steal Away

Rian Johnson’s Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Galas (in alphabetical order): The Choral | Nicholas Hytner | UK

World Premiere | Gala Presentation Homebound | Neeraj Ghaywan | India

North American Premiere | Gala Presentation Hamnet | Chloé Zhao | UK

Canadian Premiere | Gala Presentation A Private Life | Rebecca Zlotowski | France

North American Premiere | Gala Presentation Roofman | Derek Cianfrance | USA

World Premiere | Gala Presentation She Has No Name | Peter Ho-Sun Chan | China

North American Premiere | Gala Presentation Special Presentations (in alphabetical order): Franz | Agnieszka Holland | Czech Republic/Germany/Poland

World Premiere | Special Presentation The Lost Bus | Paul Greengrass | USA

World Premiere | Special Presentation Rental Family | HIKARI | USA/Japan

World Premiere | Special Presentation Steal Away | Clement Virgo | Canada/Belgium

World Premiere | Special Presentation Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery | Rian Johnson | USA

World Premiere | Special Presentation The 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, presented by Rogers, runs September 4–14, 2025. The full Festival schedule will be released on tiff.net on Tuesday, August 12. Upcoming announcements: TIFF Takeover 1: July 21–24 Mon., Jul. 21: Galas & Special Presentations

Tue., Jul. 22: Platform & Jury

Wed., Jul. 23: Discovery

Thu., Jul. 24: Midnight Madness Takeover 2: August 5–8 Tue., Aug. 5: Centrepiece

Wed., Aug. 6: TIFF Docs

Thu., Aug. 7: Shortcuts & Primetime

Fri., Aug. 8: Wavelengths & TIFF Classics