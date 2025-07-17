Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Luca Guadagnino’s After the Hunt just dropped a trailer on YouTube. I’ve already read the script so I basically know the story, which I will not spoil here. But the long and short of it is this: it will play well on TikTok where everything and every discussion is about what this movie is about.

Given the limits of what is allowed in Hollywood, After the Hunt — at least the script — tries to flirt with some sort of commentary on the puritanical woke. It can’t go all the way, of course. Think about the Hays Code era, where the message always had to be the same. So if they wanted to put a woman in the movie who is sexually liberated in any way, it had to also be that she was doomed.

In the case of this movie, or any film or television show that, in any way, comments on the “woke” the water will have to flow in the right direction, if you catch my drift. It is a river and the river must all go the same way.

And why didn’t I post this 10 hours ago when it first dropped? I was working on something else. The studio did not send it to me in my inbox and no one told me about it. So. Sorry it’s so late.

So I don’t know. I guess we’ll have to wait and see how this one turns out.