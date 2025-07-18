Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Stephen Colbert was funny once. But that was a very long time ago. Since then, he, along with Jimmy Kimmel, John Oliver, Seth Meyers, and Jon Stewart, have all done the same thing: pretend to be funny while promoting the ideology and propaganda of the Democratic Party, as is often the case in entertainment now. Colbert is not being “canceled” in the same way some of us were “canceled,” which means we lost our income because of our beliefs, how we voted, or how we tweeted. No, he’s being canceled for “financial reasons.”

Democrats like Elizabeth Warren are screeching about “free speech” as Colbert criticized CBS for settling the Trump lawsuit. To them, there was nothing wrong with 60 Minutes editing Kamala Harris to make her sound more coherent. At least they aired the interview, unlike the poor Subway Takes who had to shelve theirs.

But yes, if they want to get angry, go ahead. But to me, it is a good sign that some sanity will be restored. It’s a good first step in helping to bust up the monoculture that all but destroyed Hollywood, and especially late-night comedy. Colbert, like all of the comedians on the Left, became part of the ruling aristocracy and began to see themselves as “important.”

From LateNighter:

CBS’s Late Show was the only show among the nine tracked by LateNighter to draw more total viewers in Q2 than it had in the first quarter of 2025—although just barely, with the show growing its audience by 1% quarter over quarter. All told, the Stephen Colbert-hosted show averaged 2.42 million viewers across 41 first-run episodes, comfortably outpacing ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! (1.77 million) and NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (1.19 million). In the advertiser-coveted 18–49 demo, however, Kimmelsurged ahead with 220,000 viewers—his strongest performance in a year—edging out Colbert (219,000) and leaving Fallon (at 157,000) in a distant third.

These are incredibly small numbers. And the media landscape is indeed changing. We’re likely the last generation even to watch network television. However, I can’t help but think that if they’d broadened their scope just a tiny bit, they’d have made for a better show. If you aren’t doing anything new, you can’t compete with what content creators on YouTube or TikTok are doing.

Colbert will likely start a podcast, as one does, and spill over his political content into that lane. I’m sure he’ll do well. He was never Johnny Carson or even David Letterman because all he did was mock Trump and the Republicans and act as a fluffer for the Democrats. The MSNBC base loved it.

They’re not replacing Colbert. They’re getting rid of the whole thing. He’ll be celebrated. He’ll win awards. He’ll be turned into a martyr for the cause. There will be self-righteous standing ovations. You know the drill. From my perspective, I’m happy to see something change from a suffocating stagnation that is killing its host.