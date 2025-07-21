Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

From the announcements, Michael Patterson has sussed out what might play Telluride (and yes, he knows about the type):

And The Film Stage posted this tweet:

Thanks to Deadline, the full list:

TIFF, presented by Rogers, takes place Sept. 4–14. The festival says they’ve invited movies from 30 countries.

2025 Galas (in alphabetical order):

*previously announced

*A Private Life | Rebecca Zlotowski | France

North American Premiere

Adulthood | Alex Winter | USA

World Premiere

Driver’s Ed | Bobby Farrelly | USA

World Premiere

Eleanor the Great | Scarlett Johansson | USA

North American Premiere

Eternity | David Freyne | USA

World Premiere

Fuze | David Mackenzie | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Glenrothan | Brian Cox | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Good Fortune | Aziz Ansari | USA

World Premiere

*Hamnet | Chloé Zhao | United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere

*Homebound | Neeraj Ghaywan | India

North American Premiere

*John Candy: I Like Me | Colin Hanks | USA

World Premiere

Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery | Ally Pankiw | Canada

World Premiere | USA

Nuremberg | James Vanderbilt | USA

World Premiere

Palestine 36 | Annemarie Jacir | Palestine/United Kingdom/France/Denmark/Qatar/Saudi Arabia/Jordan

World Premiere

Peak Everything | Anne Émond | Canada | Closing Night Gala

Toronto Premiere

*Roofman | Derek Cianfrance | USA

World Premiere

*She Has No Name | Peter Ho-Sun Chan | Hong Kong/China

North American Premiere

Sholay | Ramesh Sippy | India | 50th Anniversary Restoration

North American Premiere

Swiped | Rachel Lee Goldenberg | USA

World Premiere

*The Choral | Nicholas Hytner | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Two Pianos | Arnaud Desplechin | France

World Premiere

2025 Special Presentations (in alphabetical order):

*previously announced

A Pale View of Hills | Kei Ishikawa | Japan/United Kingdom/Poland

North American Premiere

A Poet | Simón Mesa Soto | Colombia/Germany/Sweden

North American Premiere

Bad Apples | Jonatan Etzler | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Ballad of a Small Player | Edward Berger | United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere

California Schemin’ | James McAvoy | United Kingdom/USA

World Premiere

Calle Malaga | Maryam Touzani | Morocco/France/Spain/Germany/Belgium

North American Premiere

Charlie Harper | Tom Dean, Mac Eldridge | USA

World Premiere

Christy | David Michôd | USA

World Premiere

Couture | Alice Winocour | USA/France

World Premiere

Dead Man’s Wire | Gus Van Sant | USA

North American Premiere

Degrassi: Whatever It Takes | Lisa Rideout | Canada

World Premiere

Easy’s Waltz | Nic Pizzolatto | USA

World Premiere

EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert | Baz Luhrmann | Australia/USA

World Premiere

Eternal Return | Yaniv Raz | United Kingdom/USA

World Premiere

Frankenstein | Guillermo del Toro | USA

North American Premiere

*Franz | Agnieszka Holland | Czech Republic/Germany/Poland

World Premiere

*Good News | Byun Sung-hyun | South Korea

World Premiere

*Hedda | Nia DaCosta | USA

World Premiere

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You | Mary Bronstein | USA

Canadian Premiere

It Was Just an Accident | Jafar Panahi | Iran/France/Luxembourg

Canadian Premiere

It Would Be Night in Caracas | Mariana Rondón, Marité Ugás | Mexico

World Premiere

Kokuho | Lee Sang-il | Japan

North American Premiere

Ky Nam Inn | Leon Le | Vietnam

World Premiere

Lovely Day | Philippe Falardeau | Canada

World Premiere

Meadowlarks | Tasha Hubbard | Canada

World Premiere

*Mile End Kicks | Chandler Levack | Canada

World Premiere

Monkey in a Cage | Anurag Kashyap | India

World Premiere

Nouvelle Vague | Richard Linklater | France

Canadian Premiere

Poetic License | Maude Apatow | USA

World Premiere

Primavera | Damiano Michieletto | Italy/France

World Premiere

Project Y | Lee Hwan | South Korea

World Premiere

*Rental Family | HIKARI | USA/Japan

World Premiere

Rose of Nevada | Mark Jenkin | United Kingdom

North American Premiere

Sacrifice | Romain Gavras | United Kingdom/Greece

World Premiere

Scarlet | Mamoru Hosoda | Japan

North American Premiere

Sentimental Value | Joachim Trier | Norway/France/Denmark/Germany/Sweden/United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere

Silent Friend | Ildikó Enyedi | Germany/Hungary/France

North American Premiere

Sirāt | Óliver Laxe | France/Spain

North American Premiere

Sound of Falling | Mascha Schilinski | Germany

North American Premiere

*Steal Away | Clement Virgo | Canada/Belgium

World Premiere

*The Captive | Alejandro Amenábar | Spain/Italy

World Premiere

*The Christophers | Steven Soderbergh | United Kingdom

World Premiere

*The Lost Bus | Paul Greengrass | USA

World Premiere

The Secret Agent | Kleber Mendonça Filho | Brazil/France/Netherlands/Germany

Canadian Premiere

The Smashing Machine | Benny Safdie | USA

North American Premiere

The Testament of Ann Lee | Mona Fastvold | UK

North American Premiere | Presented in 70mm

The Ugly | Yeon Sang-ho | South Korea

World Premiere

Three Goodbyes | Isabel Coixet | Italy/Spain

World Premiere

Train Dreams | Clint Bentley | USA

International Premiere

Tuner | Daniel Roher | USA

Canadian Premiere

Uiksaringitara (Wrong Husband) | Zacharias Kunuk | Canada

North American Premiere

*Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery | Rian Johnson | USA

World Premiere



You Had to Be There: How the Toronto Godspell Ignited the Comedy Revolution… | Nick Davis | USA

World Premiere