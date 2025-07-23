Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

The Devil Wears Prada 2 brings back all of the original cast members, along with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna. It will also bring back Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thomas, and Emily Blunt. It also stars BJ Novak, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, and Kenneth Branagh.

The plot from Variety as follows:

The next chapter reportedly follows Priestly as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and as she faces off against Blunt’s character, now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.

Just Jared has the photos. Here is just a tease, showing Streep and the iconic Miranda:

You can see the rest of the photos at JustJared.

Here is Anne Hathaway crossing the street:

Streep, it must be said, looks great for 76 years-old. Her performance as Miranda has remained every bit as relevant today as it was back then. In 2006, The Devil Wears Prada was nominated only for Best Actress and Costumes but it should have been at least nominated for Best Picture, considering it is one of the films people still remember from that year.

With only five Best Picture contenders, it had a hard time getting in. The nominees were:

The Departed – the winner

Little Miss Sunshine

Letters from Iwo Jima

Babel

The Queen

Helen Mirren beat Streep. No one else in the film was nominated, though Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci should have been.

I hope the sequel will be as biting and cutting as the first one. Times have changed. Disney is releasing this film – but the best thing to have done with it would be to depict how every part of American culture had to go “woke.” Maybe that’s in the movie. Maybe Miranda gets canceled. That would be great. But I won’t hold my breath. Disney, like Apple and Netflix, won’t go there. It’s the elephant in the room no one dares talk about.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 doesn’t come out until May of 2026.