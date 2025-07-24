Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

The History of Sound screened to mixed reviews. Sending your film to a festival is always a gamble. If it does well, great, you’re en route to Oscar. If it doesn’t, it’s killed in the crib. Who knows how this one will land ultimately – but it ended up with a 65% RT score when screened for its target demo (wokesters on the Left). Maybe they wanted a gay love story and got instead a story about music?

The trailer is, I think, absolutely gorgeous. The cinematography is exceptional. Beyond that, we’ll have to see.

“I’ve been living with this film, this story, for five years. This film has been a personal and defining journey; it has moved me to a new country, educated me about the power of music and song, it has conjured a re evaluation of love and the bonds that last a lifetime.”

“The History of Sound is not simply the story of queer lives hidden due to a time of denial, of shame and secrecy. It is the story of a man’s life, expressed through the power of sound — as memory, as emotion… As family.”

“Our film is an offering of an idea, a very potent one – what if one’s first love, one’s great love, and one’s last love are all in one, and all too soon in one’s life…? What is it to live a life that is an echo? What does it sound like, in retrospect? And if offered a choice, would you change the course of your life’s path?”

“Made with a deep affection for cinema that does not shout or scream its intention, our film invites you to enjoy song and spirit, to celebrate life in all its wonder — its losses, its grief, its remembrance, and most of all, its undeniable and indelible mark – love.”