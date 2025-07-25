Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Michael Patterson has begun the hunt for titles that might play at Telluride. He’s fairly accurate in his predictions every year, which has gotten him in hot water with the Good People of Telluride, who have, at least the last time I checked, denied him press credentials, even though he clearly is press writing about the festival. Either way, here is how he has it coming down now:

These seven films appear locked into Telluride:

Hamnet

Ballad of a Small Player

It Was Just an Accident

Nouvelle Vague

Sentimental Value

The Secret Agent

Tuner

These are film’s from Venice that feel like they might play there and then come over for TFF #52:

La Grazia

Jay Kelly

The Wizard of the Kremlin

House of Dynamite

Bugoina

Orphan

Hand of Dante

Ghost Elephants

Cover-Up

And:

Other films that seem gone from Telluride consideration:

Sirat

Frankenstein

Eleanor the Great

Other films that could still play Telluride:

Bugonia

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Blue Moon

The Young Mothers’ Home

The History of Sound

The Love That Remains

Left-Handed Girl

Pressure

Die, My Love

The Mastermind

The American Revolution

Bucking Fastard

I made up a quickie chart of how things are shaking out vis-à-vis his guesses. This will change in the month of August as the lineups fill out. But for now, this is how it looks:

Now let’s look back at where all of the Best Picture nominees and winners have come from in the past few years.

2022

Nominees:

Everything Everywhere All At Once (Best Picture, Best Actress, Supporting Actor/Actress, Director, Screenplay) — SXSW film festival

All Quiet on the Western Front (Cinematography, Production Design, Score) — Toronto

Avatar: The Way of Water (Visual Effects) — Wide release

Women Talking (Adapted Screenplay) — Telluride

Top Gun: Maverick (Sound) — Cannes

The Banshees of Inisherin — Venice

Elvis –Cannes

The Fabelmans — Toronto

Tár — Venice

Triangle of Sadness — Cannes

—

The Whale (Best Actor, Makeup) — Venice

Wakanda Forever (Costumes) — wide release

2023

Oppenheimer (Picture, Director, Actor, Supporting Actor, Cinematography, Editing, Score) — wide release

Poor Things (Actress, Makeup, Costumes, Production Design) – Venice

American Fiction (Adapted Screenplay) — Toronto

Anatomy of a Fall (Original Screenplay) — Cannes

The Holdovers (Supporting Actress) — Telluride

The Zone of Interest (International Feature) – Cannes

Barbie (Song) – wide release

Killers of the Flower Moon – Cannes

Maestro – Venice

Past Lives – Sundance

—

Godzilla Minus One – (Visual Effects)

2024

Anora (Picture, Actress, Director, Screenplay, Editing) — Cannes

The Brutalist (Cinematography, Score, Actor) — Venice

Conclave (Adapted Screenplay) – Telluride

Dune: Part Two (Sound, Visual Effects) wide release

Emilia Pérez (Supporting Actress, Song) — Cannes

The Substance (Makeup and Hairstyling) — Cannes

Wicked (Production Design, Costumes) wide release

I’m Still Here (International Feature) — Venice

A Complete Unknown – wide release

Nickel Boys — Telluride

__

A Real Pain (Supporting Actor) — Telluride

There is a slight trend toward more theatrical releases in the lineup, but keep in mind, it wasn’t that long ago when there were no films from film festivals at all in the Best Picture race.

Festivals became more important after the Academy pushed its date back by one month, from late March (or sometimes April) to late February. That wiped out the Weinstein model, also known as the late-breaker model of winning, which involved releasing a film late in December, thereby capturing the hearts and minds of voters. That’s why people mistakenly believe that Hollywood releases its Oscar movies at the end of the year. Some of them still do that, but we haven’t seen a film released that way win Best Picture since the return of Return of the King, which was around the time of the date change.

So why does it matter? To put it in the words of my friend Bob Burns, the Oscars now are “best film from a film festival,” with the sole exception of Oppenheimer. Every Best Picture winner since then has come from a film festival, with very few exceptions:

2005–Crash – Toronto

2006–The Departed — wide release

2007–No Country for Old Men — Cannes

2008–Slumdog Millionaire — Telluride

2009–The Hurt Locker (the year before at) Toronto

2010–The King’s Speech — Telluride

2011–The Artist — Cannes

2012–Argo — Telluride

2013–12 Years a Slave — Telluride

2014–Birdman — Venice

2015–Spotlight — Venice

2016–Moonlight — Telluride

2017–The Shape of Water — Venice

2018–Green Book — Toronto

2019–Parasite — Cannes

2020–Nomadland — Venice

2021–CODA — Sundance

2022–Everything, Everywhere–SXSW

2023–Oppenheimer — wide release

2024–Anora — Cannes

So, if you’ll notice, late breakers do not win. The season moves too quickly, and too many bloggers have already arranged the pieces on the chessboard and more or less worked out the plays. Last year, Zoe Saldana and Kieran Culkin were marked for wins, and that never wavered.

Film festivals launch a process that runs the film through a tastemaking filter to decide whether to accept or reject it. However, publicists can sometimes help rig the results by connecting the right blogger with the right filmmaker or actor, thereby boosting the film’s chances of success. Everyone decides all at once what the nominees should be, with very little wiggle room.

Unfortunately, a film festival’s Oscars means a niche event, one that mostly shuts out the majority of the public, and that means these movies do not stand the test of time. People barely remember them even a year later, if they remember them at all. What the Oscars measure now is less about the best in a given year and more about the best publicity in a given year. They really should an adjunct to the publicity awards as the best in the business are the ones who shape what will be the race.

And then there are the “useful idiots,” the bloggers who are given access and special treatment who then begin to see themselves as “important.” They hold court at screenings and give Q&As. A highly placed blogger can absolutely push a movie into the race. I myself have done just that many times. I’ve advocated for people who were nobodies who were then thrust into the spotlight. I would never claim credit for that publicly, but if you know, you know.

What I’ve learned in all of my years doing this is that you can bring a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink. The Academy voters can be convinced to maybe watch a movie but unless they love the movie or they feel good voting for it, that won’t necessarily influence the wins.

We already know from Cannes that Sentimental Value is lining up as a strong contender. That’s as much as we know. The other thing we know is that Ryan Coogler’s Sinners was a big hit and highly acclaimed. We know he’s overdue for a win because of his history of bringing in both hits (Creed, Black Panther) and indies (Fruitvale Station). Sinners is a wildly creative, wholly original, impressionist masterpiece. It captured the zeitgeist in ways few films have. Does that mean it will win? Well, not exactly, but it has set the bar high.

I mean….

Sinners has a chance to be among the very few “wide release” movies that win, should it win. The odds are on a festival movie winning because that’s how it goes now, but I don’t know. A win for this one says so much more about Hollywood than a festival movie could. Like Oppenheimer, it’s a movie ON FILM, not digital. Like Oppenheimer, it brought people out to the movie theaters. It didn’t do quite the numbers Oppenheimer did but it did not do badly (from Box Office Mojo):

The counterargument for Sinners winning is that it is a very American-centric movie, and the Academy has become increasingly international in recent years. And that is a good argument, but man, would that suck if that was the reason a movie like Sinners couldn’t win Best Picture?

History tells us that a movie seen in the next few months will likely decide the Best Picture winner, and that’s possible. Whatever it is, it will have to connect with the singular group of insulated bubble dwellers who decide these things now, rather than the public, who should at least be factored into the equation.

Last year, around this same time, before the major film festivals were held, here were my predictions:

Best Picture

Conclave

A Complete Unknown

Joker: Folie à Deux

SNL 1975

Gladiator II

Anora

Emilia Perez

The Nickel Boys

Dune Part II

Sing Sing

Alt. Blitz

The maybes: Inside Out 2, Here, Eden , Wicked Part 1, Queer, A Real Pain

Director

Edward Berger, Conclave

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Todd Phillips, Joker Folie a Deux

Sean Baker, Anora

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez

Alts Jason Reitman SNL 1975, Luca Guadagnino, Queer, RaMelle Ross, The Nickel Boys, Ridley Scott, Gladiator II, Steve McQueen, Blitz

Actress

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez

Amy Adams, Night Bitch

Mikey Madison, Anora

Saoirse Ronan, Blitz

June Squibb, Thelma

Alts Ana DeArmas, Eden.

Actor

Coleman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker Folie a Deux

Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Ethan Herisse, Nickel Boys

Supporting Actress

Lady Gaga, Joker Folie a Deux (unless lead)

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, The Nickel Boys

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

Elle Fanning, A Complete Unknown

Supporting Actor

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Stanley Tucci, Conclave

Paul Raci, Sing Sing

Adapted Screenplay

Conclave

SNL 1975

Nickel Boys

A Complete Unknown

Inside Out 2

Original Screenplay

Anora

Blitz

Hard Truths

Emilia Perez

A Real Pain

So, it’s bad but it’s not as bad as it was, particularly in Best Picture. Additionally, all the winners in these categories were already present. That’s kind of amazing. The year before, the same thing was true — all of the ultimate winners in the major categories were on my list. I wasn’t really tracking them the same way the year before so it’s harder to tell.

Anyway, my predictions haven’t changed from last week – there haven’t been any major movements in the race yet, so I’ll keep it status quo.

Picture:

Sinners – wide release Sentimental Value – Cannes Wicked for Good – wide release A House of Dynamite – Venice After the Hunt – Venice Hamnet – Maybe Telluride Jay Kelly – Venice Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere –probably Telluride The Testament of Ann Lee – Venice Ballad of a Small Player — Venice One Battle After Another — wide release It Was Just an Accident — Cannes Frankenstein — Venice The Roofman — Toronto The Lost Bus — Toronto

Director:

Ryan Coogler, Sinners Joaquim Trier, Sentimental Value Jon Chu, Wicked for Good Luca Guadagnino, After the Hunt Kathryn Bigelow, A House of Dynamite Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another Yorgos Lanthimos, Bugonia Chloe Zhao, Hamnet Edward Berger, The Ballad of a Small Player

Best Actor:

Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere Michael B. Jordan, Sinners Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme George Clooney, Jay Kelly Colin Farrell, Ballad of a Small Player Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein Matthew McConaughey, The Lost Bus Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Best Actress:

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value Cynthia Erivo, Wicked for Good Julia Roberts, After the Hunt Jessie Buckley, Hamnet Emma Stone, Bugonia Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love Rebecca Ferguson, A House of Dynamite June Squibb, Eleanor the Great Tessa Thomspn, Hedda

Best Supporting Actor

Miles Caton, Sinners Andrew Garfield, After the Hunt Jeremy Strong, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly Shia LaBeouf, Henry Johnson

Best Supporting Actress

Ayo Edepiri, After the Hunt Hailee Steinfeld, Sinners Ariana Grande, Wicked for Good Jennifer Lopez, Kiss of the Spider Woman Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Original Screenplay

Sinners After the Hunt Jay Kelly Bugonia A House of Dynamite

Adapted Screenplay

Hamnet Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere The Ballad of a Small Player Bugonia The Life of Chuck

That’s all, folks. Have a great weekend.